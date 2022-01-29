Kerala SET Result 2022 Out @lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Check IBS KSET Download Link Here, Certificate in May

Kerala SET Result 2022 Download: LBS Centre for Science & Technology has released the result of Kerala State Eligibility Test Jan 2022 (Kerala SET 2022) for the January Session on its website. The said exam was held on 09 January 2022. Applicants who appeared in Kerala SET 2022 Exam can download SET Result 2022 on lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Kerala SET Result Link is given below. Candidates can download KTET 2022 on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified in Kerala SET 2022 have to produce the required documents for verification and issue of certificates. As per the Kerala PSC website, the Application Form for an original set certificate, available online from 05 February 2022 and the original set certificate will be issued from May 2022.

How to Download Kerala SET Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Click on ‘Result Published’ link given on the homepage A new window will be opened where you are required to enter your Roll Number Download LBS SET Result and Check Your Marks

In order to ensure the standards of teaching in Higher Secondary Course, the Government conducts the State Eligibility Test for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A pass in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force.