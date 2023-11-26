KGMU Nursing Officer Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks

KGMU Nursing Officer 2023 Cut Off: The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will declare the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off in a PDF after the result. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks determined by the officials to shortlist candidates for the next stage. Check the KGMU Nursing Officer expected minimum qualifying marks here.

KGMU Nursing Officer Cut Off 2023: The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) conducted the Nursing Officer 2023 exam on November 26, 2023. The officials have invited online applications to fill 1291 vacancies for Nursing Officers. Candidates must score more than or equal to the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks to get shortlisted for the document verification. The KGMU Nursing Officer Computer Based Test cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the authority to shortlist eligible aspirants for the next round.

In this article, we have compiled the KGMU Nursing Officer expected cut off and minimum qualifying marks for the ease of the interested aspirants.

KGMU Nursing Officer Cut Off 2023

The KGMU releases the Nursing Officer cut-off marks to shortlist eligible test-takers for the next round, i.e., document verification. Those who will be more than or equal to the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks as per their category will only be featured in the merit list. The KGMU Nursing Officer exam cut off marks will be declared soon after the computer-based test is conducted successfully. As the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks are yet to be announced, candidates can predict the KGMU Nursing Officer expected cut off marks to track the changes in cut-off trends, competition level, and other factors.

KGMU Nursing Officer Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the review of test-takers who have appeared in the computer-based test, the experts have compiled the KGMU Nursing Officer expected cut off marks. Here are the category-wise KGMU Nursing Officer expected cut off marks tabulated below for reference of the aspirants.

KGMU Nursing Officer Expected Cut Off 2023 Category KGMU Nursing Officer Expected Cut Off Marks Unreserved(UR) To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon Backlog recruitment (OBC) To be updated soon Backlog recruitment (SC) To be updated soon

KGMU Nursing Officer Exam 2023 Highlights

The KGMU Nursing Officer 2023 computer-based test is scheduled for November 26, 2023. Check the key highlights of the KGMU Nursing Officer exam shared below for the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body King George’s Medical University Exam Name KGMU Nursing Officer Exam 2023 Post Name Nursing Officer Vacancies 1291 Selection Process Computer Based Test Document Verification Medical Examination KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date 2023 November 26, 2023 KGMU Nursing Officer category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Uttar Pradesh

KGMU Nursing Officer Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

Numerous components are responsible for deciding the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors determining the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks are listed below:

Number of Applicants : The number of test-takers affects the KGMU Nursing Officer cut-off marks. If there are less number of candidates, the overall competition and cut-off marks will decrease.

Vacancies: The overall vacancies play an important role in deciding the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks. If there are less number of KGMU Nursing Officer vacancies, the cut-off marks will also increase and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the KGMU Nursing Officer exam also influences the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks. If the difficulty level of questions is easy, the cut-off marks will also increase, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance : The marks obtained in the computer-based test influence the KGMU Nursing Officer cut-off marks. If good number of applicants score high marks in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download KGMU Nursing Officer Cut Off 2023?

The recruitment authority will release the official KGMU Nursing Officer cut off pdf and the result after the exam is conducted successfully. Those willing to appear in the upcoming computer-based test can also download the KGMU Nursing Officer cut-off marks to understand the past trends and reshape their preparation techniques accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the KGMU Nursing Officer cut off marks of the computer-based test with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official KGMU website

Step 2: Click on the link “Career” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the “KGMU Nursing Officer category wise cut off” download link.

Step 4: The cut off will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download, or print the cut-off PDF for future usage.

KGMU Nursing Officer Minimum Qualifying Marks

The KGMU Nursing Officer is the minimum marks to be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks of the KGMU Nursing Officer Computer-Based Test (CBT) for all posts are shared below.