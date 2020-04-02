Kolkata Metro Rail Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 38 Staff Nurse, Doctor and Other Posts for COVID - 19

Kolkata Metro Rail Recruitment 2020: Kolkata Metro Railway is conducting the interview for the recruitment to the post of Medical Practitioners and Paramedical Staff (Staff Nurse, Laboratory Superintendent, Radiographer) and CMP Doctors on contractual basis for a period of three months. Retired Persons upto the age of 65 years are also eligible. The eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on or before 04 April 2020.

Walk-in-Interview

Date - 04 April 2020 (Saturday)

Time - 11 AM

Venue - Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital, Tollygunge, Metro Railway Kolkata

Kolkata Metro Staff Nurse, Doctor and Other Posts Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 24 Years

Laboratory Superintendent - 3 Posts

Radiographer - 3 Posts

Specialist CMP Doctors (Speciality of Medicine, Speciality of Anaesthesia, Pasthology & Histopathology) - 3 Posts

CMP Doctors - 4 Posts

Remunerations

GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-

Specialists - Rs. 95,000/-

How to Apply for the Kolkata Metro Rail Staff Nurse, Doctor and Other Posts Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview along with relevant certificates in originals as wells as self attested copy of the same in support of age, qualification, medical registration experience etc. And two passport size photos at Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital, Tollygunge, Metro Railway Kolkata on 04 April 2020 at 11 AM.

Kolkata Metro Rail Staff Nurse, Doctor and Other Posts Recruitment Notification PDF