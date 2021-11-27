KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021 Released @kpsc.kar.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link Here

KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021 has been released by Karnataka Public Service Commission on kpsc.kar.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and latest updates here.

KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Drafting Assistant, Labour Inspector, Accountant (Urban Local Bodies), Statistical Inspector, Account Assistant, Auditors, First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies), Marketing Supervisor, Enumerator, Hostel Superintendents, Warden (Boys/ Girls), Junior Account Assistant, Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies), Enumerator-cum-Data Entry Operator, Tide Watcher, Library Assistant, House Father/ House Mother) under Group C Non Technical category.

The candidates who applied for KPSC Group C Exam 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in. The exam for the aforesaid exam is scheduled to be held on 4th and 19th December 2021 while for Date of Kannada Language Exam is scheduled to be held on 5th December 2021.

How to Download KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Admission Ticket for the post of Group C Non-Technical notified dated 31 July’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your user name, password, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021

A total of 523 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test and interview. The candidates can download KPSC Group C Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.