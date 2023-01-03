KPTCL Result 2022 Today @kptcl.karnataka.gov.in: Check JA Result Time Here

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will release the result of Junior Assistant Exam, today, at kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. Check Updates Here.

KPTCL Result 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is going to release the result of Junior Assistant (JA), Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) today i.e. on 03 December 2022. According to the official website, KPTCL JA Result will be announced between 2:30-3:15 PM at kptcl.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who attended the exam must score at least 35% marks in Aptitude Test. The final candidate will be selected on the basis of category-wise reservation and merit.

KPTCL Exam was conducted on 23 July, 24 July and 07 August 2022. The exam consisted of multiple-choice questions of 100 marks. The answer key for the exam was released by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited in the month of August. The candidates were called to submit objections upto 02 September 2022.

How to Download KPTCL Redult 2022 ?

Visit the official website of KPTCL

Now, click on the tab named 'Recruitment'. This will take you to a new page where you are required to click on 'Recruitment 2022'

Click on the result link

Download KPTCL Jr Assistant Result

Take the print out of the result for future use

KPTCL Recruitment is being done for the post of Junior Assistant, Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Civil & Electrical), and Junior Engineer (Civil & Electrical). The online applications were invited from 05 to 28 February 2022.

There are a total of 1492 vacancies are available under this recruitment. Out of the total, 533 vacancies are allotted to Assistant Engineer, 599 vacancies are allotted to Junior Engineers, and 360 vacancies to Assistant Posts.