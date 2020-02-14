KSP KSRP Admit Card 2019-20 Released @rec19.ksp-online.in, Download Karnataka Police SI Admit Card

KSP KSRP Admit Card 2019-20: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP). Candidates who are qualified in KSP KRRP Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can download KSP KSRP Admit Card 2019-20.

KSP KSRP Admit Card Link is also available below. Candidates can download Karnataka State Police KSRP Admit Card through the link.

As per the official website “Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SPECIAL RESERVE SUB-INSPECTOR (KSRP) - 2019, Download (from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per mentioned in the call letter without fail”

KSP KSRP Written exam will be held on 16 February 2020 (Sunday). All the details regarding the exam such as date, time and venue are available on the KSP KSRP Admit Card Exam Call Letter 2019.

KSP KSRP Admit Card Download Link

How to download KSP KSRP Admit Card ?

Visit KSP official website i.e. http://rec19.ksp-online.in/

Click on "Click Here To Know Status" link, given against “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SPECIAL RESERVE SUB-INSPECTOR (KSRP) - 2019 ”

Click on ‘My Application’

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Click on "Submit" button

Download Karnataka State Police SI Admit Card

Take a print out of future use

Karnataka State Police (KSP) had issued a notification for recruitment of 40 Special Reserve SI (KSRP) in the month of August 2019.