KSP SI Admit Card 2020 out at ksp.gov.in, KSP SI Civil Call Letter 2019 Direct Download Link Available Here



KSP SI Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released SI Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for KSP SI Exam 2020 can download their admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP SI Admit Card 2020 Direct Download link is given below. Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the above link. KSP SI Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 5 January 2020 at various exam centres.

Those candidates who have qualified and not received the call letter against the Advt No. 84-2/2019-2 can contact to the O/o.ADGP, Rect., Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru or call: 080-22943345/3346/2261.

The recruitment process will have ET & PST Round, Written Exam and Viva Voce Test. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for viva-voce test. Candidates can check KSP SI Admit Card 2020 by following the instructions given below.

How to Download KSP SI Admit Card 2020?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

Click on KSP SI Admit Card 2020 Download Link flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the KSP SI Admit Card 2020 login page.

Candidates are required to enter the essential details and click on the submit button.

KSP SI Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download KSP SI Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

KSP SI Admit Card 2020 Direct Download link



KSP SI Admit Card 2020 Highlights:

Online Application Date: 15 July 2019

Last date of online application: 5 August 2019

Exam Date: 5 January 2020

