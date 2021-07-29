KTCL Recruitment 2021 for Conductor Posts, Download Notification @ktclgoa.com

Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) is hiring 30 Conductor on daily wages on ktclgoa.com. Check Details Here

KTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), Goa has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Conductor on daily wages on ktclgoa.com. Interested people can attend interview on 17 August 2021.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Date of Birth - 17 August 2021 Time of Interview - 10:30 AM Venue - Head Office, Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, Corner wing, ParaisoDe-Goa, Alto Porvorim Bardez-Goa

KTCL Vacancy Details

Conductors - 30 Posts. (On Daily Wages)

General -17 O.B.C -08 S.T -03 P.D -02

Eligibility Criteria for KTCL Conductor Posts

Educational Qualification:

S.S.C or equivalent. Conductor License and Badge issued by Directorate of Transport.

KTCL Conductor Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for KTCL Conductor Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk in interview on along with their applications to the post and self-attested copies of relevant documents such as Educational qualification, Birth Certificate, License & Badge, 15 years Residence Certificate issued by Competent authority, Employment Registration Card, etc. at the Head Office, Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, Corner wing, ParaisoDe-Goa, Alto Porvorim Bardez-Goa on 17 August 2021 from 10.30 am onwards

KTCL Conductor Notification Download