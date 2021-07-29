KTCL Recruitment 2021 for Conductor Posts, Download Notification @ktclgoa.com

KTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), Goa has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Conductor on daily wages on ktclgoa.com. Interested people can attend interview on 17 August 2021.
Walk-in-Interview Details
- Date of Birth - 17 August 2021
- Time of Interview - 10:30 AM
- Venue - Head Office, Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, Corner wing, ParaisoDe-Goa, Alto Porvorim Bardez-Goa
KTCL Vacancy Details
Conductors - 30 Posts. (On Daily Wages)
- General -17
- O.B.C -08
- S.T -03
- P.D -02
Eligibility Criteria for KTCL Conductor Posts
Educational Qualification:
- S.S.C or equivalent.
- Conductor License and Badge issued by Directorate of Transport.
KTCL Conductor Age Limit:
45 years
How to Apply for KTCL Conductor Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk in interview on along with their applications to the post and self-attested copies of relevant documents such as Educational qualification, Birth Certificate, License & Badge, 15 years Residence Certificate issued by Competent authority, Employment Registration Card, etc. at the Head Office, Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, Corner wing, ParaisoDe-Goa, Alto Porvorim Bardez-Goa on 17 August 2021 from 10.30 am onwards