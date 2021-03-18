KTET December 2020 Result Out @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Direct Link to Download

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

 Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala TET 2020 results on their official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the direct link provided in the article. 

Created On: Mar 18, 2021 10:24 IST
KTET 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala TET Result 2020 on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the KTET December 2020 Exam can now download their result from the direct link given below. The KTET December 2020 Result is released based on the KTET 2020 final answer key published on the official website.

Direct Link to check KTET 2020-2021 Result 

Candidates who wish to get a teaching job in Kerala School need to compulsorily qualify the KTET exam. The KTET certificate is one of the main eligibility criteria to fetch recruitment in schools of the state. KTET Exam is held for four different categories - Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 exam is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 exam is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 exam is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 exam is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

Also Check: KTET December 2020 Official Answer Key

KTET 2020 Result: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website @ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Go to the Latest notification section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link, “KTET December 2020 Result Published”.
  4. On the new window, enter Category, registration number and date of birth. Then click on check results.
  5. Download and take a print of the KTET December 2020 Result.

KTET 2020: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Start date of KTET Application Process

19th November 2020

Last date of KTET Application Process

27th November 2020

Last Date to print out KTET Application Form

28th November 2020

KTET Exam Date 2020

9th January & 17th January 2021

KTET 2020 Result Date

17 March 2021




Related Categories

