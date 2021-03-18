KTET December 2020 Result Out @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Direct Link to Download

KTET 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala TET Result 2020 on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the KTET December 2020 Exam can now download their result from the direct link given below. The KTET December 2020 Result is released based on the KTET 2020 final answer key published on the official website.

Candidates who wish to get a teaching job in Kerala School need to compulsorily qualify the KTET exam. The KTET certificate is one of the main eligibility criteria to fetch recruitment in schools of the state. KTET Exam is held for four different categories - Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 exam is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 exam is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 exam is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 exam is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

KTET 2020 Result: Steps to download

Visit the official website @ktet.kerala.gov.in Go to the Latest notification section on the homepage. Click on the link, “KTET December 2020 Result Published”. On the new window, enter Category, registration number and date of birth. Then click on check results. Download and take a print of the KTET December 2020 Result.

KTET 2020: Important Dates

Events Dates Start date of KTET Application Process 19th November 2020 Last date of KTET Application Process 27th November 2020 Last Date to print out KTET Application Form 28th November 2020 KTET Exam Date 2020 9th January & 17th January 2021 KTET 2020 Result Date 17 March 2021







