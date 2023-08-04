KTET Result 2023 OUT: Download Marks at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) announced KTET Result for Category 1, 2, 3, and 4 on 04 August 2023. Check Direct Download for KTET Marks, Cutoff and Other Details.

Get the direct link to download the scorecard of KTET Result 2023 here.

KTET Result 2023 has been released on 04 August 2023. Candidates can download KTET Result 2023 for all categories including fr Category 1, 2, 3, & 4. The result is available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB), www.ktet.kerala.gov.in. The download link for KTET Marks is available in this article as well.

KTET Exam was held on 30 and 31 May 2023 across the state. Those who appeared in the exam can download the KTET Score Card through the provided link.

To check your result, you will need to enter your registration number and date of birth. The candidates can download the result and check their individual marks.

KTET Cutoff Marks 2023

The cut-off marks will be released in due course of time. The cut-off marks will vary depending on the category and the level of the exam.

Kerala TET Result 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks are the marks that are required to clear the exam. The category-wise qualifying marks and percentage are tabulated below:

Category Passing Marks Minimum Qualifying Percentage General 90 Marks Out Of 150 60% OBC/SC/ST/PH 82 Marks Out Of 150 55%

What After KTET Result 2023

Those who have qualified in KTET Exam 2023 are eligible to apply for teaching jobs in government schools in Kerala.

The KTET Result 2023 will contain the following details:

Your name Your registration number Your date of birth Your category Your total marks Your qualifying status

KTET Exam 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) Exam Name KTET 2023 Exam KTET Exam Date 2023 30 and 31 May 2023 KTET Result 2023 04th August 2023 Total Marks 150 Official website www.ktet.kerala.gov.in

The KTET Certificate is valid for a period of seven years. If you are not satisfied with your result, you can apply for re-evaluation. The application for re-evaluation will be available on the KPB website.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to assess the eligibility and competence of candidates aspiring to become teachers in the state.