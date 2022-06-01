KTET Revised Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4

KTET Revised Answer Key 2022 has been released by Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4 on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF here.

KTET Revised Answer Key 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the revised answer of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February Exam 2022. Candidates can download KTET February Revised Answer Key from the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. They can also download Kerala TET Answer Key through this page.

How to Download KTET Revised Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET - ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to ‘Click Here’ given against ‘RECTIFIED ANSWER KEY FEB 2022’

Step 3: Download KTET Revised Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check answers

KTET Exam was held on 04 and 05 May 2022 for Category 1 (for Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies), Category 2 (Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Science), Category 3 (High School Teacher) and Category 4 (Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers).