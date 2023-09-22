KTU Result 2023 OUT at ktu.edu.in: Direct Link to Downlaod UG, PG Result PDF

KTU Results 2023: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Kerala Technological University results 2023.

Get the direct link to download KTU Result 2023 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download KTU Result 2023 PDF here.

KTU Results 2023: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, and other exams. Kerala Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ktu.edu.in

KTU Results 2023

As per the latest update, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG, and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ktu.edu.in

KTU Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Download KTU Results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University students can check their UG, and PG courses results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kerala Technological University results 2023.

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- ktu.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment and click on ‘Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ option provided there

Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth, and press the ‘View Result’ button.

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download KTU Results 2023 PDF 

Check here the direct link for KTU Result 2023 for various semester examinations. KTU Result List 2023 is given below.

 

Course

Result Links

MBA S4(R, S) Examination May/June 2023

Click here

MBA S4(PT)(R, S) Examination May/June 2023

Click here

M.Tech S2 (S) Examination April/May 2023 Calicut and Thrissur clusters

Click here

MCA Integrated S4 (S) Examination May/June 2023

Click here

MCA Integrated S6 (S) Examination May/June 2023

Click here

B.Tech S6 (S, FE) Exam May 2023 (2015 Scheme)

Click here

B.Tech S8 (PT) (R, S) Exam June 2023 (2015 Scheme)

Click here

B.Tech S7 (S, FE) Exam May 2023 (2019 Scheme)

Click here

B.Tech S6 (S) Exam May 2023 (2019 Scheme)

Click here

B.Tech S8 (Minor) Exam June 2023 (2019 Admn)

Click here

B.Arch S3 (S, FE) Exam Jan 2023 (2016 scheme)

Click here

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Result: Highlights

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), formally Kerala Technological University is situated in  Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 2014. In 2015, it was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

GUT Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, technology, and management-related streams.

Presently, more than 170 colleges are affiliated with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

FAQ

Is KTU Result 2023 Declared for MBA 4th Year?

Yes, KTU has released the results of MBA 4th Year on its official website. The KTU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Kerala Technological University result 2023 for B.A 6th Sem?

The Kerala Technological University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Kerala Technological University results on this page.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next