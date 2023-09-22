KTU Result 2023 OUT at ktu.edu.in: Direct Link to Downlaod UG, PG Result PDF

KTU Results 2023: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Kerala Technological University results 2023.

KTU Results 2023: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, and other exams. Kerala Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ktu.edu.in

KTU Results 2023

As per the latest update, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG, and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ktu.edu.in

Steps to Download KTU Results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University students can check their UG, and PG courses results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kerala Technological University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- ktu.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment and click on ‘Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ option provided there

Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth, and press the ‘View Result’ button.

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download KTU Results 2023 PDF

Check here the direct link for KTU Result 2023 for various semester examinations. KTU Result List 2023 is given below.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Result : Highlights

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), formally Kerala Technological University is situated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 2014. In 2015, it was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

GUT Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, technology, and management-related streams.

Presently, more than 170 colleges are affiliated with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.