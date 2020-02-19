KV Gurgaon Recruitment 2020, Walk in for PRT, TGT, PGT and Miscellaneous Teacher Posts

KV Gurgaon Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, No.1 AFS, Sector – 14, Gurgaon is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Counsellor, Sports Coach, Art & Craft Teacher, Music Teacher, Yoga Teacher, Doctor & Staff Nurse, German Teacher, Special Educator, Computer Instructor on contractual basis for the session 2020-21 Session.

Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview on 28 February 2020 (Friday) from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Gurgaon Walk-in-Interview Date, Time and Venue

Date - 28 February 2020 (Friday)

Venue - Kendriya Vidyalaya, No.1 AFS, Sector – 14, Gurgaon

Time - 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Gurgaon Vacancy Details

PRT

PGTs (English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, mathematics, Commerce, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Computer Science)

TGTs (Counsellor, Sports Coach, Art & Craft Teacher, Music Teacher, Yoga Teacher, Doctor & Staff Nurse, German Teacher, Special Educator, Computer Instructor)

Counsellor

Sports Coach

Art & Craft Teacher

Music Teacher

Yoga Teacher

Doctor & Staff Nurse

German Teacher

Special Educator

Computer Instructor

Eligibility Criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Gurgaon PRT, TGT and PGT Posts

Primary Teacher - Senior Secondary or its equivalent with 50% marks and 02 years Diploma in Elementary education (by whatever name known). Or Senior Secondary or its equivalent with 50% marks and 04 year Bachelor of elementary education. Or Graduation with at least 50 % marks and Bachelor of education ( B. Ed) 2. Pass in the central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

Post Graduate Teachers(Computers Science) - B.E. or B.Tech(Comp. Sc./IT) from a recognized Science) University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India. Or B.E. or B.Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University Or M.Sc(Computer Sci)/MCA or equivalent from a recognized University. Or B.Sc(Computer Sc)/BCA or equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. Or Post Graduate Diploma in computer and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from recognized University. Or ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate Degree in any subject. Or ‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) , conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

Computer Instructor - B.E., B.Tech.(Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science), M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc.(Computer Science) Or Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science Subject/Mathematics from recognized university with PostGraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/Institute Or Post-Graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/ ‘O’ Level from DOEACC Or Post-Graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC.

Counselor Essential - B.A/BM.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

Art & Craft Teacher - Five years recognized Diploma in Drawing and painting, sculpture / Graphic Art. Or Four year Diploma in Fine arts and crafts from Viswa Bharti Shanti Niketan. Or Diploma in Fine arts from govt. school of arts and crafts, Patna Or MA in drawing and painting from Agra University, Agra Or Equivalent recognized degree or B.Ed. degree/ Diploma in Fine arts from regional college of education.

Music Teacher- Sangeet Bhaskar with Graduation in any discipline or Sangeet/ NrityaBhushan with graduation in any discipline or SangeetBhushan with Sr.Sec / intermediate/part 1 of 3 years degree course or Sangeet/ Nritya/ Vishard with Sr.Sec/intermediate/3 years degree part-1 examination.

German Teacher - B2 level of the common European Framework for languages. B1 level teachers may also be appointed with the condition that they would upgrade within a year. In long run all teachers would be expected to be of CI level. Bachelor degree / diploma in German for Teachers who have learnt German from Indian Universities

Doctor - Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI/State Medical Council and having Basic Life Support (BLS) course.

Nurse - Govt. approved diploma holder Remuneration.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Gurgaon PRT, TGT, PGT Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview all the original documents for verification along with the application form on scheduled date and time.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Gurgaon Recruitment Notification and Application Form