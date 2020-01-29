KV Jalandhar Recruitment 2020, Walk in for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

KV Jalandhar Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, No. 4, Jalandhar Cantt has invited applications for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Doctor, Nurse, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Music Teacher, Dance Teacher, German Teacher, Counsellor, Art and Craft Teacher and Aya on part time/ contractual basis for the session 2020-21 Session for KVs of Jalandhar Cantt i.e. KV No. 1, 2, 3 & 4. Eligible candidates may apply for the posts on or before 15 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 15 February 2020

List of Selected Candidates – 23 February 2020

TGT, PRT and Computer Instructor Written Test/Interview Date – 22 February 2020

PGT/TGT Written Test/Interview Date – 24 February 2020

PRT and Computer Instructor Written Test/Interview Date – 25 February 2020

Miscellanies Categories Written Test/Interview Date – 26 February 2020

Time - 09.00 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

PRTs

PGTs - English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Computer Science, Geography, History, Political Science, Computer Science

Miscellanies - Doctor, Nurse, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Music Teacher, Dance Teacher, German Teacher, Counsellor, Art and Craft Teacher and Aya

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Primary Teacher - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Govt. of India.

PGT - Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects

PGT Computer Science - B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution university recognized by the Govt. of India. Or B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduation Diploma in Computers from a recognized University. Or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. Or B.Sc. (Computer Science)/BCA or equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized university. Or Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University. Or ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. Or ‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Computer Instructor - B.E./B.Tech(Computer Science)/B.C.A/M.C.A/M.Sc(Computer Science)/ M.Sc(Electronics with computer Science component)/ M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc(Computer Science) OR Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized university with postgraduate diploma in Computer Application from government recognized university/Institute OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university/ ‘O’ level from DOEACC OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC.

Counselor - B.A./B.Sc.(Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling. Minimum one year experience in providing career/ educational counseling to students at schools or registration with Rehabilitation Council of India as vocational Counselor

Nurse - Degree or Diploma Holder with BLS Certificate

Sports Coach - Graduate from recognized University and B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed

Music Teacher Essential - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized university. ii) Competence to teach through English\Hindi medium

Art & Craft Teacher - Degree / Diploma in Drawing/Art & Craft with notable work & experience in the concerned field

Yoga Teacher - Graduate in any subject from recognized university along with one year training in yoga from a recognized institution.

Ayah – 12th passed

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 2020

The eligible candidates may download BioData from no4jalandhar.kvs.ac.in or in person from vidyalaya office. The application should be submitted up to 15 February 2020.

KV Jalandhar Notification and Application PDF