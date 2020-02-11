KVIC Admit Card 2020 for Group B and Group C Released @kvic.gov.in, Download KVIC Group B and Group C Admit Card

KVIC Admit Card 2020: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (Government of India) has released the admit card of online exam for Group B (Senior Executive,) and Group C (Executive, Junior Executive and Assistant) Posts. Candidates can download KVIC Admit Card from official website of KVIC www.kvic.gov.in.

As per the official website, KVIC Group B and Group C exam in scheduled to be held on 28 February 2020 in two shifts. KVIC Admit Card Download Link is available below. The candidates will be required to provide their User ID and Password in the link below.

KVIC Admit Card Download Link 2020

KVIC exam is a computer based test and consists questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning (35 Qs of 35 marks), General Awareness (35 Qs of 35 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 Qs of 35 marks) and English Language (15 Qs of 15 marks). The question paper will be in bilingual language i.e. in English and Hindi. In case of any typographical error in Hindi, the English version of the question shall be considered as valid.

How to Download KVIC Admit Card for Group B and Group C 2020?

Go to official website of KVIC kvic.gov.in Click on ‘Vacancies’ Section, given at the below of the homepage Click on ‘E-Admit Card for recruitment against UR/EWS/OBC-NCL vacancies in KVIC scheduled to be held on 28th Feb 2020 in 2 Shifts’ A new window will open where you need to login Download KVIC e-admit card

KVIC had invited applications for 108 posts under Direct Recruitment in Group B and Group C categories in the month of December 2019.