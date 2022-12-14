KVS PGT TGT PRT Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification

KVS Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts 2022: Know eligibility criteria for the KVS teaching posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (Music). Check the age limit, relaxation, and educational qualification for 13404 Teaching Posts.

KVS Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS Eligibility Criteria 2022 along with the detailed notification on the official website. They will conduct written tests for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the various teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarians, Primary Teachers (PRT), and Primary Teachers (Music). Candidates should satisfy all the KVS Eligibility Criteria factors and then they should submit the application form before December 26, 2022. In this blog, we have shared the detailed KVS Eligibility Criteria 2022 including age limit, relaxation, and educational qualification for PGT TGT PRT post.

KVS Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age Limit

The KVS Age limit for the PGT TGT PRT posts is shared below:

Posts Age Limit Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 40 years Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 35 years Primary Teacher (PRT) 30 Years Librarian 35 Years

KVS Eligibility Criteria: Age Relaxation

Have a look at the table to know the KVS age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates.

S. No. Category Age Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes 3 years 3 Women (All Category) for teaching posts only except for the post of Principal & Vice Principal 10 years 4 KVS Employees No age bar 5 Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres 5 years for General 10 years for SC 8 years for years for OBC 6 Persons ordinarily domiciled in State of Jammu & Kashmir during 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 5 years 7 Persons with disabilities (including women) (i) SC/ST - 15 years (ii) OBC - 13 years (iii) General - 10 years 8 Ex-Servicemen (Un-reserved/ General)(For Group-B posts only) 03-years Service after-deduction- of the Military rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications 9 Ex-Servicemen (OBC) For Group-B posts only) 06 years (03 years + 03 years) after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications 10 Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) For Group-B posts only) 08 years (03 years + 05 years) after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications

KVS Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification

Candidates should satisfy the KVS educational qualification for all the posts before filling out the application form. The KVS qualification for PGT TGT PRT are shared below:

Essential Qualification for Primary Teacher (PRT)

S. No. Post Qualification(s) Essential: 1. Primary Teacher Essential: 1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) * who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I-V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher 2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi and English Media. Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications. 2. Primary Teacher (Music) Essential: i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University. ii) Competence to teach through English\Hindi medium. Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications. Note: For the post of Primary Teacher (Music), candidates who possess a Diploma in Music are not eligible to apply.

Essential Qualification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – Physical & Health Education, Art Education and Work Experience

S. No Post (Subject) Qualification(s) & Experience 1 TGT (Physical and Health Education) Essential: Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or equivalent 2 TGT (Art Education) Essential: 1. Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture! Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized Degree 2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English. Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer Applications. 3 TGT (Work Experience) Essential: Electrical Gadgets and Electronics: i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./ Govt. of India. (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). OR Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. OR Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. ii) Working knowledge of Hindi and English. Desirable: i) One year practical experience in a recognized workshop institution/factory. ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Essential Qualification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – English, Hindi, Social Studies, Science, Sanskrit and Maths

(a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. The elective subjects and languages in the combination of subjects are as under:

S. No. Post (Subject) Subject(s) 1 TGT (English) English as a subject in all the three years 2 TGT (Hindi) Hindi as a subject in all the three years 2 TGT(Social Studies) Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography 3 TGT (Science) Botany, Zoology and Chemistry 4 TGT (Sanskrit) Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years 5 TGT (Maths) Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics

(i) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(ii) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(iii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Essential Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) – Computer Science

Essential:

At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:

B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science! IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India.

OR

BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University

OR

MSc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University

OR

B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English Medium.

Note: For subsequent promotion, the incumbent will have to get B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Essential Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) – Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics and Commerce

(a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.

OR

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects.

S. No. Post (Subject) Subject(s) at Post Graduate level 1 PGT (English) English 2 PGT (Hindi) Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level 3 PGT (Physics) Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics 4 PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/Bio Chemistry 5 PGT (Economics) Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics 6 PGT (Commerce) Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degree of M.Com in Applied/ Business Economics shall not be eligible 7 PGT (Maths) Mathematics/Applied Mathematics 8 PGT (Biology) Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Molecular Biology/ Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level 9 PGT (History) History 10 PGT (Geography) Geography

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Media.

Note: Candidates having only Special B.Ed are not eligible for the post of PGT.

Desirable Qualifications: Knowledge of Computer Applications