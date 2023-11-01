KVS PRT Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at examinationservices.nic.in

KVS Admit Card 2023 Out: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit card for the Primary Teacher posts on the official website examinationservices nic in. Check the download link.

KVS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the Primary Teacher Interview Admit Card on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Primary Teacher posts can also download their Interview Call Letter from official website-examinationservices.nic.in.

It is noted that KVS is set to conduct the interview for the post of Primary Teacher from November 3, 2023 onwards. You can download the KVS interview letter for the post of Primary Teacher from the link available on the official website. However, the admit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

To download the Primary Teacher interview hall ticket, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application No, Date of birth and others to the link on the home page. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download KVS Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)-https://examinationservices.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Click here to download the call letter for interview for the post of Primary Teacher on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

KVS 2023 Interview Update

According to the short notice released, the interview for the post of Primary Teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be held from 3rd November, 2023 to 9th November, 2023. The interview will be conducted at cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun and Noida. Candidates can check the detailed interview venue located at the city mentioned above from the official website. You can check all the details available on the Interview Call Letter.



Document to Carry With KVS Admit Card 2023

Candidates who have to appear in the interview schedule for the Primary Teacher posts should note that they will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. You will have to carry all the original educational certificates and marksheets in support of your qualifications, age, experience and others as mentioned by you in the application.