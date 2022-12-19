KVS Registration 2022-23 @kvsangathan.nic.in: How to Apply online for 13000+ PGT TGT PRT Posts?

KVS PGT TGT PRT Registration 2022-23 @kvsangathan.nic.in: The KVS registration process 2022 has begun on the official website and will be held till 26th December 2022. Know about the important dates, steps to register, and important documents for the KVS 2022 Recruitment Process.

KVS PGT TGT PRT Registration 2022-23 @kvsangathan.nic.in: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications from Indian Citizens for filling up the post of Primary Teacher, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), etc on their official website. The KVS application window will remain active from December 5, 2022, to December 26, 2022. All the eligible & interested candidates should fill out the KVS Registration form before the last date in order to participate in the selection process.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. In this blog, we have discussed the KVS PGT TGT PRT Registration process along with the important dates in a detailed manner for the ease of the candidates.

Check KVS Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts 2023

KVS Registration Process 2022-Important Dates

Check out the important dates pertaining to the KVS registration process & other important events as shared below:

Events Dates KVS Application Start Date 5th December 2022 Last Date to Submit KVS Application 26th December 2022 KVS Written Exam Date To be notified soon

Things Required for the KVS Registration Process 2022

Candidates should keep the following things & documents handy before filling out the KVS registration & application form:

Proof of Date of birth

Class X certificates/ mark sheets

Caste Certificate

Photo Identity Proof

Valid Email Address

Valid Mobile Number

How to Apply Online for KVS Registration Process 2022

Follow the steps shared below to fill out the KVS application form without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official KVS website.

Step 2: Click on the "KVS Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, register yourself by using a valid personal email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Then, log in with the required credentials in the portal.

Step 5: Now, fill out the KVS application form carefully and upload a recent photograph, signature, and thumb impression at the appropriate places as per the instructions mentioned in the online application form.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fees as per their category and submit the application form successfully.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the online application form for future reference.

KVS Application Fees 2022

The candidates are required to pay KVS application fee online through the prescribed link at the online application, the post-wise examination fee is shared below:

Post Name Application Fees PGT Rs 1500/- TGT Rs 1500/- PRT (Music) Rs.1500/-

Note: No fee is applicable for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH and Ex-Servicemen categories. The application fee once deposited, shall not be refunded under any situation.

We hope this article on KVS Registration Process was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates are advised to satisfy all the KVS Eligibility Factors and submit the KVS PGT TGT PRT application form before the last date to participate in the selection process.