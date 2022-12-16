KVS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download PGT TGT PRT Exam Pattern Subjectwise

KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF Download: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern along with the detailed notification on the official website. They are going to written tests for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the various teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarians, Primary Teachers (PRT), and Primary Teachers (Music). Candidates should be familiar with the KVS Syllabus and exam pattern before applying for the exam and then they should apply before December 26, 2022. In this blog, we have shared the detailed KVS PGT TGT PRT Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the reference of the candidates.
KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
Check out the KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General English
|
10
|
20 Marks
|
180 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
Part II
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
20 Marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5
|
5
|
Computer Literacy
|
5
|
5
|
Part-Ill:
|
Perspectives on Education and Leadership
|
40 marks
|
Understanding the Learner
|
15
|
15
|
Understanding Teaching Learning
|
15
|
15
|
Creating Conducive Learning Environment -
|
10
|
10
|
School Organization and Leadership
|
Perspectives in Education
|
Part IV
|
Subject-specific Syllabus
|
100 marks
KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General English
|
10
|
20 Marks
|
180 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
Part II
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
20 Marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5
|
5
|
Computer Literacy
|
5
|
5
|
Part-Ill:
|
Perspectives on Education and Leadership
|
40 marks
|
Understanding the Learner
|
10
|
10
|
Understanding Teaching Learning
|
15
|
15
|
Creating Conducive Learning Environment -
|
15
|
15
|
School Organization and Leadership
|
Perspectives in Education
|
Part IV
|
Subject-specific Syllabus
|
100 marks
KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for TGT (Physical & Health Education & Art Education)
Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General English
|
15
|
30 Marks
|
180 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
15
|
Part II
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
50 Marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
10
|
Part III
|
Subject-specific Syllabus
|
100 marks
KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for TGT (Work Experience)
Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General English
|
15
|
30 Marks
|
180 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
15
|
Part II
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
50 Marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
10
|
Part III
|
Subject-specific Syllabus
|
100 marks
KVS Exam Pattern for PRT (Primary Teacher)
Check out the KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General English
|
10
|
20 Marks
|
180 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
Part II
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
20 Marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5
|
5
|
Computer Literacy
|
5
|
5
|
Part-Ill:
|
Perspectives on Education and Leadership
|
60 marks
|
Understanding the Learner
|
15
|
10
|
Understanding Teaching Learning
|
15
|
15
|
Creating Conducive Learning Environment
|
10
|
10
|
School Organization and Leadership
|
10
|
10
|
Perspectives in Education
|
10
|
10
|
Part IV
|
Subject-specific Syllabus
|
100 marks
KVS Syllabus 2023 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
Check out the KVS PGT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subject
|
KVS Syllabus
|
General Comprehension
|
Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy
|
Perspectives on Education & Leadership
|
(a) Understanding the Learner
(b) Understanding Teaching Learning
Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for
Factors are affecting learning and their implications for
Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning
Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching
c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment
(d) School Organization and Leadership
(e)Perspectives in Education
KVS Syllabus 2023 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
Check out the KVS TGT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subject
|
KVS Syllabus
|
General Comprehension
|
Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy
|
Perspectives on Education & Leadership
|
(a) Understanding the Learner
(b) Understanding Teaching Learning
Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for
Factors are affecting learning and their implications for
Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning
Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching
c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment
(d) School Organization and Leadership
(e)Perspectives in Education
KVS Syllabus for Primary Teacher (PRT)
Check out the KVS PRT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subject
|
KVS Syllabus
|
General Comprehension
|
Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers
|
General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy
|
Perspectives on Education & Leadership
|
(a) Understanding the Learner
(b) Understanding Teaching Learning
Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for
Factors are affecting learning and their implications for
Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning
Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching
c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment
(d) School Organization and Leadership
(e) Perspectives in Education
After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of PGT, TGT. PRT and Librarian Recruitment 2023 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.