KVS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download PGT TGT PRT Exam Pattern Subjectwise

KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF Download: The KVS Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 have been released on the official website. Check the subject-wise syllabus PDF for PGT TGT PRT posts.

KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF Download: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern along with the detailed notification on the official website. They are going to written tests for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the various teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarians, Primary Teachers (PRT), and Primary Teachers (Music). Candidates should be familiar with the KVS Syllabus and exam pattern before applying for the exam and then they should apply before December 26, 2022. In this blog, we have shared the detailed KVS PGT TGT PRT Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the reference of the candidates.

Check KVS Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts 2023

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Check out the KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I General English 10 20 Marks 180 minutes General Hindi 10 Part II General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers 20 Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 Part-Ill: Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 marks Understanding the Learner 15 15 Understanding Teaching Learning 15 15 Creating Conducive Learning Environment - 10 10 School Organization and Leadership Perspectives in Education Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I General English 10 20 Marks 180 minutes General Hindi 10 Part II General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers 20 Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 Part-Ill: Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 marks Understanding the Learner 10 10 Understanding Teaching Learning 15 15 Creating Conducive Learning Environment - 15 15 School Organization and Leadership Perspectives in Education Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for TGT (Physical & Health Education & Art Education)

Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I General English 15 30 Marks 180 minutes General Hindi 15 Part II General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers 50 Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Reasoning Ability 20 20 Computer Literacy 10 10 Part III Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for TGT (Work Experience)

Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I General English 15 30 Marks 180 minutes General Hindi 15 Part II General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers 50 Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Reasoning Ability 20 20 Computer Literacy 10 10 Part III Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern for PRT (Primary Teacher)

Check out the KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I General English 10 20 Marks 180 minutes General Hindi 10 Part II General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers 20 Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 Part-Ill: Perspectives on Education and Leadership 60 marks Understanding the Learner 15 10 Understanding Teaching Learning 15 15 Creating Conducive Learning Environment 10 10 School Organization and Leadership 10 10 Perspectives in Education 10 10 Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

KVS Syllabus 2023 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Check out the KVS PGT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject KVS Syllabus General Comprehension Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy Perspectives on Education & Leadership (a) Understanding the Learner Concept of growth, maturation and development, principles and debates of development, development tasks and challenges

Domains of Development: Physical, Cognitive, Socio-emotional, Moral etc., deviations in development and its implications.

Understanding Adolescence: Needs, challenges and implications for designing institutional support.

Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies. Ensuring Home school continuity. (b) Understanding Teaching Learning Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for The role of teacher

The role of learner

Nature of teacher-student relationship

Choice of teaching methods

Classroom environment

Understanding of discipline, power, etc. Factors are affecting learning and their implications for Designing classroom instructions,

Planning student activities and,

Creating learning spaces in the school. Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning Concept of Syllabus and Curriculum, Overt and Hidden Curriculum, Principles of curriculum organization

Competency-based Education, Experiential learning, etc.

Instructional Plans: -Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan

Instructional material and resources

Information and Communication Technology(ICT) for teaching-learning

Evaluation: Purpose, types, and limitations. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Characteristics of a good tool.

Assessment of learning, for learning and as learning: Meaning, purpose, and considerations in planning each. Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment The concepts of Diversity, disability, and Inclusion, implications of disability as a social construct, types of disabilities-their identification and interventions

Concept of School Mental Health, addressing the curative, preventive, and promotive dimensions of mental health for all students and staff. Provisioning for guidance and counseling.

Developing Schools and communities as a learning resource. (d) School Organization and Leadership Leader as a reflective practitioner, team builder, initiator, coach, and mentor.

Perspectives on School Leadership: instructional, distributed, and transformative Vision building, goal setting, and creating a School Development Plan

Using School Processes and forums for strengthening teaching learning-Annual Calendar, time-tabling, parent-teacher forums, school assembly, teacher development forums, using achievement data for improving teaching—learning, School Self Assessment, and Improvement , Creating partnerships with community, industry and other neighboring schools and Higher Education Institutes — forming learning communities (e)Perspectives in Education NEP-2020: Curriculum and Pedagogy in Schools: Holistic & Integrated Learning; Equitable and Inclusive Education: Learning for All; Competency-based learning and Education.

Guiding Principles for Child Rights, Protecting and provisioning for rights of children to safe and secure school environment, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory

Education Act, 2009,

Historically studying the National Policies in education with special reference to school education;

School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas, School Stages, Pedagogy and Assessment

KVS Syllabus 2023 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Check out the KVS TGT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

KVS Syllabus for Primary Teacher (PRT)

Check out the KVS PRT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

