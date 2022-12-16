KVS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download PGT TGT PRT Exam Pattern Subjectwise

KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF Download: The  KVS Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 have been released on the official website. Check the subject-wise syllabus PDF for PGT TGT PRT posts.

KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF Download: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS Syllabus & Exam Pattern along with the detailed notification on the official website. They are going to written tests for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the various teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarians, Primary Teachers (PRT), and Primary Teachers (Music). Candidates should be familiar with the KVS Syllabus and exam pattern before applying for the exam and then they should apply before December 26, 2022. In this blog, we have shared the detailed  KVS PGT TGT PRT Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the reference of the candidates.

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Check out the KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

General English

10

20 Marks

180 minutes

General Hindi

10

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

20 Marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10

10

Reasoning Ability

5

5

Computer Literacy

5

5

Part-Ill: 

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40 marks

Understanding the Learner

15

15

Understanding Teaching Learning

15

15

Creating Conducive Learning Environment -

10

10

School Organization and Leadership

Perspectives in Education

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

General English

10

20 Marks

180 minutes

General Hindi

10

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

20 Marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10

10

Reasoning Ability

5

5

Computer Literacy

5

5

Part-Ill: 

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40 marks

Understanding the Learner

10

10

Understanding Teaching Learning

15

15

Creating Conducive Learning Environment -

15

15

School Organization and Leadership

Perspectives in Education

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for TGT (Physical & Health Education & Art Education)

Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

General English

15

30 Marks

180 minutes

General Hindi

15

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

50 Marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Computer Literacy

10

10

Part III

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern 2023 for TGT (Work Experience)

Check out the KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

General English

15

30 Marks

180 minutes

General Hindi

15

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

50 Marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Computer Literacy

10

10

Part III

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

KVS Exam Pattern for PRT (Primary Teacher)

Check out the KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

General English

10

20 Marks

180 minutes

General Hindi

10

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

20 Marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10

10

Reasoning Ability

5

5

Computer Literacy

5

5

Part-Ill: 

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

60 marks

Understanding the Learner

15

10

Understanding Teaching Learning

15

15

Creating Conducive Learning Environment

10

10

School Organization and Leadership

10

10

Perspectives in Education

10

10

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

KVS Syllabus 2023 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Check out the KVS PGT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

KVS Syllabus

General Comprehension

Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy

Perspectives on Education & Leadership

(a) Understanding the Learner

  • Concept of growth, maturation and development, principles and debates of development, development tasks and challenges
  • Domains of Development: Physical, Cognitive, Socio-emotional, Moral etc., deviations in development and its implications.
  • Understanding Adolescence: Needs, challenges and implications for designing institutional support.
  • Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies. Ensuring Home school continuity.

(b) Understanding Teaching Learning 

 Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for

  • The role of teacher
  • The role of learner
  • Nature of teacher-student relationship
  • Choice of teaching methods
  • Classroom environment
  • Understanding of discipline, power, etc.

Factors are affecting learning and their implications for

  • Designing classroom instructions,
  • Planning student activities and,
  • Creating learning spaces in the school.

Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning

  • Concept of Syllabus and Curriculum, Overt and Hidden Curriculum, Principles of curriculum organization
  • Competency-based Education, Experiential learning, etc.
  • Instructional Plans: -Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan
  • Instructional material and resources
  • Information and Communication Technology(ICT) for teaching-learning
  • Evaluation: Purpose, types, and limitations. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Characteristics of a good tool.
  • Assessment of learning, for learning and as learning: Meaning, purpose, and considerations in planning each.

Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching

c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment

  • The concepts of Diversity, disability, and Inclusion, implications of disability as a social construct, types of disabilities-their identification and interventions
  • Concept of School Mental Health, addressing the curative, preventive, and promotive dimensions of mental health for all students and staff. Provisioning for guidance and counseling.
  • Developing Schools and communities as a learning resource.

(d) School Organization and Leadership

  • Leader as a reflective practitioner, team builder, initiator, coach, and mentor.
  • Perspectives on School Leadership: instructional, distributed, and transformative Vision building, goal setting, and creating a School Development Plan
  • Using School Processes and forums for strengthening teaching learning-Annual Calendar, time-tabling, parent-teacher forums, school assembly, teacher development forums, using achievement data for improving teaching—learning, School Self Assessment, and Improvement, Creating partnerships with community, industry and other neighboring schools and Higher Education Institutes — forming learning communities

(e)Perspectives in Education

  • NEP-2020: Curriculum and Pedagogy in Schools: Holistic & Integrated Learning; Equitable and Inclusive Education: Learning for All; Competency-based learning and Education.
  • Guiding Principles for Child Rights, Protecting and provisioning for rights of children to safe and secure school environment, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory
  • Education Act, 2009,
  • Historically studying the National Policies in education with special reference to school education;
  • School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas, School Stages, Pedagogy and Assessment

KVS Syllabus 2023 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Check out the KVS TGT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

KVS Syllabus

General Comprehension

Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy

Perspectives on Education & Leadership

(a) Understanding the Learner

  • Concept of growth, maturation and development, principles and debates of development, development tasks and challenges
  • Domains of Development: Physical, Cognitive, Socio-emotional, Moral etc., deviations in development and its implications.
  • Understanding Adolescence: Needs, challenges and implications for designing institutional support.
  • Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies. Ensuring Home school continuity.

(b) Understanding Teaching Learning 

 Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for

  • The role of teacher
  • The role of learner
  • Nature of teacher-student relationship
  • Choice of teaching methods
  • Classroom environment
  • Understanding of discipline, power, etc.

Factors are affecting learning and their implications for

  • Designing classroom instructions,
  • Planning student activities and,
  • Creating learning spaces in the school.

Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning

  • Concept of Syllabus and Curriculum, Overt and Hidden Curriculum, Principles of curriculum organization
  • Competency-based Education, Experiential learning, etc.
  • Instructional Plans: -Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan
  • Instructional material and resources
  • Information and Communication Technology(ICT) for teaching-learning
  • Evaluation: Purpose, types, and limitations. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Characteristics of a good tool.
  • Assessment of learning, for learning and as learning: Meaning, purpose, and considerations in planning each.

Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching

c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment

  • The concepts of Diversity, disability, and Inclusion, implications of disability as a social construct, types of disabilities-their identification and interventions
  • Concept of School Mental Health, addressing the curative, preventive, and promotive dimensions of mental health for all students and staff. Provisioning for guidance and counseling.
  • Developing Schools and communities as a learning resource.

(d) School Organization and Leadership

  • Leader as a reflective practitioner, team builder, initiator, coach, and mentor.
  • Perspectives on School Leadership: instructional, distributed, and transformative Vision building, goal setting, and creating a School Development Plan
  • Using School Processes and forums for strengthening teaching learning-Annual Calendar, time-tabling, parent-teacher forums, school assembly, teacher development forums, using achievement data for improving teaching—learning, School Self Assessment, and Improvement
  • Creating partnerships with community, industry and other neighboring schools and Higher Education Institutes — forming learning communities

(e)Perspectives in Education

  • NEP-2020: Curriculum and Pedagogy in Schools: Holistic & Integrated Learning; Equitable and Inclusive Education: Learning for All; Competency-based learning and Education.
  • Guiding Principles for Child Rights, Protecting and provisioning for rights of children to safe and secure school environment, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory
  • Education Act, 2009,
  • Historically studying the National Policies in education with special reference to school education;
  • School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas, School Stages, Pedagogy and Assessment

KVS Syllabus for Primary Teacher (PRT)

Check out the KVS PRT Syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

KVS Syllabus

General Comprehension

Reading comprehension, word power, Grammar & usage

General Awareness, Reasoning, and Proficiency in Computers

General Awareness& Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy

Perspectives on Education & Leadership

(a) Understanding the Learner

  • Concept of growth, maturation and development, principles and debates of development, development tasks and challenges
  • Domains of Development: Physical, Cognitive, Socio-emotional, Moral etc., deviations in development and its implications.
  • Understanding Adolescence: Needs, challenges and implications for designing institutional support.
  • Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies. Ensuring Home school continuity.

(b) Understanding Teaching Learning 

 Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for

  • The role of teacher
  • The role of learner
  • Nature of teacher-student relationship
  • Choice of teaching methods
  • Classroom environment
  • Understanding of discipline, power, etc.

Factors are affecting learning and their implications for

  • Designing classroom instructions,
  • Planning student activities and,
  • Creating learning spaces in the school.

Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning

  • Concept of Syllabus and Curriculum, Overt and Hidden Curriculum, Principles of curriculum organization
  • Competency-based Education, Experiential learning, etc.
  • Instructional Plans: -Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan
  • Instructional material and resources
  • Information and Communication Technology(ICT) for teaching-learning
  • Evaluation: Purpose, types, and limitations. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Characteristics of a good tool.
  • Assessment of learning, for learning and as learning: Meaning, purpose, and considerations in planning each.

Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching

c.) Creating Conducive Learning Environment

  • The concepts of Diversity, disability, and Inclusion, implications of disability as a social construct, types of disabilities-their identification and interventions
  • Concept of School Mental Health, addressing the curative, preventive, and promotive dimensions of mental health for all students and staff. Provisioning for guidance and counseling.
  • Developing Schools and communities as a learning resource.

(d) School Organization and Leadership

  • Leader as a reflective practitioner, team builder, initiator, coach, and mentor.
  • Perspectives on School Leadership: instructional, distributed, and transformative Vision building, goal setting, and creating a School Development Plan
  • Using School Processes and forums for strengthening teaching learning-Annual Calendar, time-tabling, parent-teacher forums, school assembly, teacher development forums, using achievement data for improving teaching—learning, School Self Assessment, and Improvement
  • Creating partnerships with community, industry and other neighboring schools and Higher Education Institutes — forming learning communities

(e) Perspectives in Education

  • NEP-2020: Curriculum and Pedagogy in Schools: Holistic & Integrated Learning; Equitable and Inclusive Education: Learning for All; Competency-based learning and Education.
  • Guiding Principles for Child Rights, Protecting and provisioning for rights of children to safe and secure school environment, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory
  • Education Act, 2009,
  • Historically studying the National Policies in education with special reference to school education;
  • School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas, School Stages, Pedagogy and Assessment

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of PGT, TGT. PRT and Librarian Recruitment 2023 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked in the KVS PGT Exam 2023?

As per KVS PGT Exam Pattern, the written test carries 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions) for the 180 minutes duration.

Q2. How many sections are there in KVS PRT Exam 2023?

There are four sections included in the KVS PGT exam, General English & General Hindi, General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers, and Subject-specific Syllabus.

Q3. How many questions will be asked in the KVS TGT Exam 2023?

As per KVS TGT Exam Pattern, the written test carries 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions) for the 180 minutes duration.
