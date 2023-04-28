KVS TGT/PGT Final Answer Key and Question Paper 2023: Check Important Notice

KVS TGT/PGT Final Answer Key and Question Paper 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released an important notice regarding TGT and Post Posts on its official website (kvsangathan.nic.in), The candidates can check the details regarding the notice here.

“The list of shortlisted candidates for interview for the post of PGTs & TGTs has been uploaded on KVS website on 21.4.2023. Further, several representations received from Candidates for direct recruitment stating that they have secured higher marks than the cut-off marks uploaded by the KVS but not shortlisted for interview.”

The matter was referred to the recruitment agency i.e. CBSE. After verifying the grievances of candidates, the recruiting agency i.e. CBSE has informed that the score of the candidates are processed accurately according to the final answer keys. CBSE has also informed that the candidates are not calculating their marks properly with the answer keys. One of the reasons may be that after verification of challenges filed by the candidates on answer keys, the concerned subject experts have corrected some answer keys which may also make some difference in the calculation of marks by the candidates on the basis of initial answer keys displayed on the website.

The link to download the attempted question paper with final answer keys will be the same used during the filling of the online application form. Candidates may download the same and check their actual score.”

KVS Final Answer Key and Question Paper Link