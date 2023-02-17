LIC AAO 2023 Memory Based Questions: Check English/Reasoning/Quantitative MCQs Here

LIC AAO 2023 Memory-Based Questions: Candidates can check the questions in 17 Feb 1st Shift for English/Reasoning/Quantitative Aptitude Questions Here.

LIC AAO 2023 Memory-Based Questions: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) conducted the exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists today i.e. on 17 February 2023. In this article, you can check the questions asked in the exam today. These questions are based on the real-time feedback received from the students.

Candidates who are yet to give the LIC AAO Exam 2023 should go through these questions in order to understand the topic-wise weightage and difficulty level of the question paper.

Our experts have reviewed the students who are directly coming from their exam centres from the 1st shift. On the basis of their response, we have drafted some questions based on their memory. This will help the aspirants who are going to sit for LIC AAO Exam on 20 Feb 2023.

LIC AAO Memory-Based Questions With Answers 2023

There were thirty questions in the English Language, thirty questions in Quantitative Aptitude and thirty-five questions in Reasoning Ability. Each section was given 20 minutes. Aspirants can check some of the questions curated with the help of the experts in the table given below:

Questions A train crosses a platform and a tunnel in 18 and 32 seconds respectively. The speed of the train and length of the train are 45 km/hr and 140 metres respectively. Find that the length of the platform is approximately what percent less than the length of tunnel? 1. 72% 2. 67% 3. 82% 4. 61% 5. 51% (I) Priyamvada was unhappy to hear the news of her son’s failing in the final examination. (II) Tax evaders should be heavily fined as they are doing it intentionally. (III) The information supplied to us were not as useful as we first thought it would be. (IV) Statistics suggests that the population of this town will double in five years. (a) Only (I) is correct (b) Only (IV) is correct (c) Both (I) and (II) are correct (d) Both (II) and (IV) are correct (e) All are correct I am very keen to learned about the town's history. 1) to learns 2) to learn 3) at learning 4) to have learn 5) No correction required Ravi is one of my thick friends now in Bangalore. 1) one of my friend 2) none of my friends 3) either of my friends 4) neither of my friends 5) No correction is required The perimeter of a rectangle is 200 m and its length is 80 m. Find the area of the rectangle. 1. 1200 m2 2. 1600 m2 3. 2000 m2 4. 1000 m2 5. None of these Taking the given statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts, read all the conclusions and then decide which of the given conclusions logically follows the given statements. Statements: Some bananas are mangoes. All apples are bananas. Some grapes are apples. Conclusions: I. Some apples are mangoes. II. Some grapes are bananas Correct Option - 2 1. Only conclusion I follows 2. Only conclusion II follows 3. either conclusion I or II follows 4. Neither I nor II follows 5. Both conclusions follow 69.9% 445.12 ÷ 14.04 = 436.1 ÷ ? (a) 20 (b)15 (c) 25 (d) 30 (e) 5

Aspirants should note that these questions may vary from the original question. These questions are based on the memory of the candidates which may differ from the questions mentioned in the question paper.

LIC AAO 2023 Exam Analysis 17 February 2023

The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was conducted via online mode today i.e. on 17 February 2023. There were questions from three subjects including General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The overall difficulty level of the LIC AAO 01st Shift Exam was Easy to Moderate Level and overall good attempts could range between 77-83.

Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level Overall Good Attempts English Language 30 Easy to Moderate 22-24 Quantitative Aptitude 35 Moderate 22-24 Reasoning Ability 35 Easy to Moderate 22-24 Total 100 Easy to Moderate 65-71

LIC is conducting the exam for filling up the 300 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists in LIC offices across the country