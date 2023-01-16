LIC AAO Notification 2023: Vacancy, Exam Date, Apply Online

LIC AAO 2023 Notification: LIC has released notification for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023. Find here details regarding vacancies, eligibility, how to apply and last date.

LIC AAO 2023 Notification: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC is the largest Insurance sector company in the country. It is a government sector company operating both in India and overseas. Every year LIC releases notifications for various vacancies among which the vacancy of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO is one of the most sought after jobs among government job aspirants. This year also LIC has released a notification for vacancy of AAO in the Generalist cadre. This year there are a total 300 vacancies in the AAO Generalist cadre. In this article you will find details regarding Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply etc for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to download and read the official notification carefully before applying.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 form from the official LIC website www.licindia.in The link to apply online is active from 15 January 2023. The last date to apply for LIC AAO online is 31 January 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for LIC AAO Notification 2023. The Application Fees for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is rupees 85/- plus Transaction charges plus GST. The fees for all other categories is rupees 700/- plus Transaction charges plus GST.



LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Qualification

For the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) a candidate must hold a graduate degree from any recognized university in india.

Age Limit

A candidate must be not less than 21 years of age and should not be more than 30 years of age as of 1 January 2023. Age relaxation to eligible candidates would be provided as per government rules.

LIC AAO Notification 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can download the official notification from the link provided below.

A table of important events is given below.

Event Dates Start date for Online Registration of Applications and Online Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges 15 January 2023 Last date for Online Registration 31 January 2023 Admit Card Available 7 to 10 days before the exam Tentative Date of Online Preliminary Exam 17 February 2023 & 20 February 2023 Tentative Date of Online Mains Exam 18 March 2023

LIC AAO Notification 2023 No. of Vacancies

This year there will be a total of 300 vacancies for LIC Assistant Administrative Officer in the Generalist cadre.

The details of vacancies category wise are given in the table below. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

Category SC ST OBC EWS UR Current Year Vacancy 46 22 70 27 112 Backlog 4 5 14 0 0 Total 50 27 84 27 112







LIC AAO Recruitment 2023

How to Apply

Applications will be filled online only through the official website of LIC -www.licindia.in

Candidates should go through the official notification carefully before applying.

Step 1

Go to official website of LIC- -www.licindia.in

Step 2

Go to the ‘Careers’ and go to the link ‘Recruitment of AAO(Generalist) 2023’.

Step 3

Click on link "Click here for New Registration" and enter your details like Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated. Candidates should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS containing the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be generated.

Step 4

Now fill academic details and complete contact details.

Step 5

Upload photograph and signature as per required format.

Step 6

Verify the details entered and click ‘FINAL SUBMIT’.

Step 7

Pay the prescribed fee and download the form for future reference.

LIC AAO Notification 2023: Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The Exam for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 will be conducted in three phases- Prelims, Mains and Interview. The Prelims and Mains exam would be conducted in online mode only. The scheme for exam is given in table below

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Preliminary Examination will consist of an objective test to be conducted online. The test will consist of three subjects as follows:

Section Name of Tests Number of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Duration SC/ST/PwBD Others 1. Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 16 18 20 minutes 2. Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 16 18 20 minutes 3. English Language 30 30* English 9 10 20 minutes Total 100 70 1 Hour

* The English Language test shall be of qualifying nature and the marks in English Language test shall not be counted for ranking. Candidates equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category shall be shortlisted for the Mains examination.

Phase-II : Main Examination: Main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests shall be conducted online. The objective tests shall have separate timings for every section. Candidates shall answer the descriptive test by online typing method on the computer. Descriptive test will be taken immediately after the completion of the objective test.

Section Name of Test Number of Questions Maximum marks Medium of examination Minimum Qualifying marks Duration SC/ST/PwBD Others 1 Reasoning Ability 30 90 English & Hindi 40 45 40 Minutes 2 General Knowledge, Current Affairs 30 60 English & Hindi 27 30 20 Minutes 3 Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 90 English & Hindi 40 45 40 Minutes 4 Insurance and Financial Market Awareness 30 60 English & Hindi 27 30 20 Minutes Total 120 300 2 Hours 5. English Language (Letter writing & Essay) 2 25** English 9 10 30 Minutes

** Descriptive test of English Language shall be qualifying in nature and the marks shall not be counted for ranking. Candidates MUST pass in each Section separately and must secure minimum qualifying marks in the aggregate to qualify for the online examinations (Preliminary and Main) and the interview.

Phase III- Interview

Candidates a total of three times of vacancies will be shortlisted and called for Interview. The Minimum qualifying marks in Interview for SC/ST/PwBD is 27 and for EWS/OBC/UNRESERVED is 30.

LIC AAO Notification 2023 Salary

Candidates selected will draw a Basic pay of Rs. 53600/- per month in the scale of Rs. 53600- 2645(14) –90630– 2865(4) –102090 and other allowances and perks as per rules. Total emoluments (inclusive of House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance etc) wherever admissible depending upon the classification of the city will be approximately Rs. 92870/- per month in ‘A’ Class city.