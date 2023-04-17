LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released at licindia.in: Check Download Link

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Life Corporation of India. Check Direct Link to Download LIC ADO Call Letter for Mains Exam.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 Download: Life Corporation of India (LIC) uploaded the admit card for the mains exam scheduled for April 23, 2023 for the post of Apprentice Development Officer. Candidates who qualified in the LIC ADO Prelims Exam can download the LIC ADO Admit Card for Mains Exam from the official website. LIC Mains Phase 2 Exam will be conducted for Open Marks and LIC Employees. For Open Market Candidates, the Phase-II online examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination while for LIC agents and LIC employees, it will be a single phase exam.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card Download Link

How to Download LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 ?



By visiting the official website, the candidates can check the simple steps to download LIC ADO Mains ADO Admit Card.

Step 1: Go to the website of LIC (licindia.in)

Step 2: Visit the ‘Careers’ section

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23’ and then go to "Click here for Downloading Call letter for Main Examination of LIC ADO Recruitment round 2022-23"

Step 4: Use your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download LIC ADO Mains Call Letter

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

The call letter should be brought along with a recent passport-size photograph duly pasted on it. (Preferably the same photograph as was as uploaded) at the exam centre. Also, the candidate should carry a valid photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which they bring in original.



