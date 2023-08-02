CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science, NCERT Chapter 5 - Life Processes, Download PDF

Life Processes: This article delves into the fundamental concepts of life processes from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Exploring their properties and behaviors, it highlights their distinct characteristics. Test your knowledge of the concepts in this chapter with these multiple choice questions.

In the fascinating realm of biology, the study of life processes forms a fundamental cornerstone. As we delve into Chapter 5 of the NCERT Class 10 Science book, we embark on a captivating journey to understand the diverse properties and behaviors of these life processes. Join us as we explore the concepts of life processes, in our adventure of learning biology.

10 MCQs on Chapter 5 - Life Processes

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 5 - Life Processes from NCERT Class 10 Science book:

1. Out of the following choices, select the option that is not a life process.

a) Respiration

b) Digestion

c) Reproduction

d) Reflection

2. The process by which green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose using sunlight is called:

a) Respiration

b) Photosynthesis

c) Fermentation

d) Transpiration

3. Which organ in the human body is responsible for filtering waste products from the blood and producing urine?

a) Liver

b) Lungs

c) Kidneys

d) Stomach

4. The breakdown of glucose to release energy in the absence of oxygen is known as:

a) Photosynthesis

b) Fermentation

c) Transpiration

d) Excretion

5. The process of taking in oxygen and giving out carbon dioxide is known as:

a) Digestion

b) Respiration

c) Excretion

d) Circulation

6. Which of the following is the primary site of photosynthesis in a plant cell?

a) Mitochondria

b) Nucleus

c) Chloroplast

d) Golgi apparatus

7. Out of the following choices, select the option that is not a raw material required for photosynthesis?

a) Carbon dioxide

b) Oxygen

c) Water

d) Sunlight

8. The waste product produced during respiration in humans is:

a) Carbon dioxide

b) Oxygen

c) Glucose

d) Water

9. The process by which excess water and waste products are removed from the body in the form of urine is called:

a) Digestion

b) Excretion

c) Photosynthesis

d) Circulation

10. Which of the following is a voluntary action?

a) Heartbeat

b) Breathing

c) Digestion

d) Blinking

Answer Key:

d) Reflection b) Photosynthesis c) Kidneys b) Fermentation b) Respiration c) Chloroplast b) Oxygen a) Carbon dioxide b) Excretion d) Blinking

