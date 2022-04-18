Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: Apply Online for 40000+ Various Jobs @BPSC, RBI,DAE and Others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these government jobs under BPSC, RBI,DAE and others for which application process is closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 10:36 IST
List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week
List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: If you are a government job aspirant then you have chance to apply for 40000+ Various Jobs  for which application process is closing this week. 
Many leading organizations of the country including BPSC, RBI, Department of Atomic Energy  and others have released a number of vacancies for which you can apply this week. 
 

You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams. 

BPSC Headmaster Primary Recruitment 2022

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application for recruitment to the 40000+ vacancies of Graduate Teachers post of Head Master Primary. BPSC will conduct a written exam for the selection of the Primary Teachers and there will be no interview for the selection of these posts. 
Last Date: 22 Apr, 2022
Check Details: 

DAE Recruitment 2022

Department of Atomic Energy or DAE has released notifiation for the the Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Technician Posts on its official website. 
Last Date : 20 April 2022
Check details: 

RBI Grade B Notification 2022


Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited application for recruitment to the post of  Officer Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General, Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR, Officer Grade ‘B (DR) - DSIM, Assistant Manager Grade A Rajbhasha and Assistant Manager Grade A Protocal and Security. 
Last Date: 18 April 2021
Check details:

APPSC Recruitment 2022

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online application for the post of Research Assistant under Department of Planning & Investment, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh  on its official website. 
Last Date: 24 Apr, 2022
Check details: 

Take Free Online RBI Grade B 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.