LPSC Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant, Technician and Draughtsman Released @lpsc.gov.in

LPSC Admit Card 2020: Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation has released the admit card of written test for the post of Technical Assistant, Technician and Draughtsman. Candidates who have applied for LPSC Posts can download LPSC Admit Card from official website www.lpsc.gov.in.

LPSC Exam for the post of Technical Assistant, Technician and Draughtsman is scheduled to be held on 23 February 2020 (Sunday). Candidates who secure minimum 50% marks each in both objective and descriptive type questions in the written test will be considered for short-listing for Skill test.

LPSC Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates can also download LPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card, LPSC Technician Admit Card and LPSC Draughtsman Admit Card by login in the link below. They will be required to provide their Register Number, Date of Birth/ Pin Code.

LPSC Admit Card Technician Download Link 2019 - 20

LPSC Admit Card Draughtsman Download Link 2019 - 20

LPSC Admit Card Technical Assistant Download Link 2019 - 20

How to Download LPSC Admit Card 2020?