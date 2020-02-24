Madras High Court Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Posts Released @mhc.tn.gov.in, Check Update Here

Madras High Court Admit Card 2020 Download: Madras High Court has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for Assistant/Reader/Examiner Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Document verification round for the Assistant Posts can download their admit card from the official website of Madras High Court - mhc.tn.gov.in

The Document Verification and Medical test for the Assistant/Reader/Examiner posts is scheduled on 25/26 February 2020. Candidates can appear for the Document Verification and Medical test round as per schedule.

In a bid to download the admit card for the Assistant/Reader/Examiner Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of Madras High Court.

It is noted that earlier Madras High Court had released the notification for Assistant-119 Posts, Reader/Examiner – 142 Posts, Xerox Operator – 7 Posts, Computer Operator – 76 Posts and for Typist – 229 Posts. Selection for the Assistant, Reader/Examiner, Xerox Operator posts will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Skill Test and Oral Test.

Madras High Court Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Go to the Announcements Section available on the Hope Page.

Click on the link "Intimation Letter for Certificate Verification & Physical Fitness Form for the posts of Assistant (to be held on 25.02.2020) and Reader/Examiner (to be held on 26.02.2020" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you have to provide your login credentials on the appropriate place.

You can download your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Madras High Court for latest updates regarding the Assistant/Reader/Examiner Posts.