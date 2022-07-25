Madras High Court (MHC) Recruitment 2022 for 1412 Examiner, Driver and Other Posts, Apply @mhc.tn.gov.in

Madras High Court (MHC) is hiring 1412 Examiner, Reader Senior Bailiff, Junior Bailiff and Xerox Operator @mhc.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check the details below:

Madras High Court (MHC) Recruitment 2022: Madras High Court (MHC) or High Court of Madras is inviting applications from eligible candidates through online mode for the post of Examiner, Reader Senior Bailiff, Junior Bailiff and Xerox Operator. A total of 1412 vacancies are available for various districts under the state.

Interested candidates can submit their MHC Application on or before 22 August 2022 on mhc.tn.gov.in . The candidates are required to select the district in which they are interested. Then, they shall be posted in the District applied. However, they are liable to be transferred from the office of one Court to the office of another Court, depending on the administrative needs and exigencies at any point of time.



The candidates can click on the given district for notification and the online application link:

Important Dates

Last date for online submission of application: 22 August 2022

Madras High Court Vacancy Details

Examiner - 118

Reader - 39

Senior Bailiff - 302

Junior Bailiff - 574

Process Server - 41

Process Writer - 03

Xerox Operator - 267

Lift Operator - 09

Driver - 59

Madras High Court Salary:

Examiner, Reader and Senior Bailiff - Rs.19,500 – Rs.71,900

Junior Bailiff and Process Server - Rs.19,000-Rs.69,900

Process Writer and Xerox Operator - Rs.16,600-Rs.60,800

Lift Operator - Rs.15,900-Rs.58,500

Driver - Rs.19,500- Rs.71,900

Eligibility Personal for Madras High Court Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Examiner, Reader, Senior Bailiff and Junior Bailiff - Must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification, viz., Must have passed S.S.L.C. Public Examination or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of Studies.

Xerox Operator - Must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification, viz., must have passed S.S.L.C. Public Examination or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of Studies with practical experience for a period of not less than 6 Months in the operation of Xerox machine

Age Limit:

SC(Arunthathiyars), Scheduled Tribes and Destitute Widows of all castes - 18 tgo 37 years

Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities, Backward Classes (Other than Backward Class Muslims) and Backward Class Muslims. - 18 to 34 years

For Others /Unreserved Categories [i.e. Candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs and BCMs ] - 18 to 32 years**

Selection Process for Madras High Court Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam

How to Apply for Madras High Court Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of mhc.tn.gov.in on or Click on 'Click here to Register and Apply Online for various posts in the Subordinate Courts in the Judicial Districts in the State of Tamil Nadu (Examiner, Reader, Senior Bailiff, Junior Bailiff/Process Server, Process Writer, Xerox Operator, Lift Operator and Driver)’ given under ‘Announcements' Select the district and Click on the application link Fill Personal Details, Educational and Technical Qualification and Additional Information Upload Photo, Signature and Documents Preview Your Application Submit Fee Now, you need to click on the "APPLICATION FORM" link in the candidate's dashboard to download the filled-in application form. After thoroughly reading and understanding the instructions, click on the ‘Check box’ and click on the ‘Continue’ button to move to the detailed Application Form.

Application Fee: