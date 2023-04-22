MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download IBPS AE and JE Call Letter at mahagenco.in

MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd. Check the direct link to download IBPS Mahagenco Call Letter Here.

MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2023: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) issued the call letters to the candidates who have applied for Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) Posts, 600 vacancies. Such candidates can download IBPS Mahagenco Admit Card. The exam is being conducted by IBPS. The direct link to download the admit card is available in this article. The candidates are required to use their registration number or roll number and date of birth and password.

MAHGENCO Admit Card Download Here

How to Download MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHAGENCO

Step 2: Click on ‘Download’link given against ‘Regarding downloading Hall Ticket for Online Exam for the post of “Asst Engineer & Junior Engineer” vide Advt. No. 10/2022’

Step 3: Now, go to the admit card link given under the PDF

Step 4: Provide the details

Step 5: Mahgenco JE Admit Card or Mahgenco AE Admit Card