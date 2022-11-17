MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022: 661 Vacancies for JE and AE Posts

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) is hiring for 661 Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) Posts.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has issued a short notification for the recruitment of a Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) in the state newspaper. According to the notice, 661 vacancies are available under this recruitment. Out of the total, 339 posts are for JE Posts and 322 posts for AE Posts.

Interested persons can check more details regarding the MAHAGENCO JE AE Recruitment 2022 such as registration details, eligibility details, selection process, and application process, once the notification is released on the website i.e. mahagenco.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application to be announced Last Date of Online Application 17 December 2022

MAHAGENCO Vacancy Details

MAHAGENCO AE Vacancies

Discipline Vacancies Electrical 122 Mechanical 122 Instrumentation 61 MAHAGENCO Employee 34 Total Post 339

MAHAGENCO JE Vacancies

Discipline Vacancies Electrical 116 Mechanical 116 Instrumentation 48 MAHAGENCO Employee 32 Total Post 322

Eligibility Criteria for MAHAGENCO Engineer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

The candidates can check the qualification for the posts in the notification, once available

How to Apply MAHAGENCO Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

MAHGENCO is expected to invite applications from eligible and interested candidates through online mode.