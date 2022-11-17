MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022: 661 Vacancies for JE and AE Posts

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has issued a short notification for the recruitment of a Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) in the state newspaper. According to the notice, 661 vacancies are available under this recruitment. Out of the total, 339 posts are for JE Posts and 322 posts for AE Posts.
Interested persons can check more details regarding the MAHAGENCO JE AE Recruitment 2022 such as registration details, eligibility details, selection process, and application process, once the notification is released on the website i.e. mahagenco.in.
Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|to be announced
|Last Date of Online Application
|17 December 2022
MAHAGENCO Vacancy Details
MAHAGENCO AE Vacancies
|
Discipline
|
Vacancies
|
Electrical
|
122
|
Mechanical
|
122
|
Instrumentation
|
61
|
MAHAGENCO Employee
|
34
|
Total Post
|
339
MAHAGENCO JE Vacancies
|
Discipline
|
Vacancies
|
Electrical
|
116
|
Mechanical
|
116
|
Instrumentation
|
48
|
MAHAGENCO Employee
|
32
|
Total Post
|
322
Eligibility Criteria for MAHAGENCO Engineer Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
The candidates can check the qualification for the posts in the notification, once available
How to Apply MAHAGENCO Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?
MAHGENCO is expected to invite applications from eligible and interested candidates through online mode.