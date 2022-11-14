Maharashtra Board HSC Education Syllabus 2023: Download class 12th Education Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Education Syllabus 2023: In this article, you can check the complete contents of the latest class 12 Education syllabus for Maharashtra State Board students. Towards the end of the article is the link to download the syllabus in PDF format for offline use.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Education Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra is one of the leading states to introduce Education as a subject, subject code 78, in its senior secondary education curriculum. Maharashtra included this subject in 1994 for the first time at its higher secondary level.



With this course content, Maharashtra board enables its students to:

get acquainted with the contribution of eminent thinkers from India.

get acquainted with stages of development.

understand characteristics of development and problems of adolescent stage.

understand the concept of adjustment and personality.

understand the role of guidance and counselling for adjustment and personality development.

understand the meaning and nature of the learning process.

understand the factors affecting learning.

understand the types of self learning skills.

understand changing concepts and methods of teaching.

understand meaning and types of communication.

understand the role of different mass media.

get acquainted with current trends in education

Maharashtra Board HSC Education Syllabus 2023 for class 12th



S No Unit Sub-unit

1 Educational Thinkers & workers 1.1 Ravindranath Tagore 1.2 Swami Vivekanand 1.3 Mahatma Gandhi 1.4 Dr.S.Radhakrishnan 1.5 Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar 2 Stages of Development Stages of development with special reference to characteristics & problems of adolescence 3 Adjustment and Personality & personality development 3.1 Concept of Adjustment & personality Development. 3.2 Development of Personality 3.3 Guidance and counselling 3.4 Development of leadership 4 Learning 4.1 Meaning and nature of learning Process 4.2 Laws of Learning 4.3 Transfer of Learning 4.4 Factors affectinglearning 5 Self Learning 5.1 Self learning skills 5.2 Development of self learning 5.3 Concept maps 6 Teaching 6.1 Changing concept of teaching 6.2 Principles and maxims of teaching, methods of teaching 6.3 Lecture method, Demonstration method, group discussion & project method. 7 Communication and Mass Media 7.1 Meaning of communication 7.2 Types of communication 7.3 Importance of communication 7.4 Effective communication skills 7.5 Mass Media 8 Current trends in Education 8.1 Women’s Education 8.2 Vocational education 8.3 Peace Education 8.4 Virtual classroom 8.5 E-learning 8.6 Entrepreneurship education 8.7 Disaster management

