Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus 2023 - Download class 10th English Syllabus Here

Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus is available here for Class 10th. The English subject of Maharashtra Board SSC level is an option amongst the first language subjects.

The English subject of Maharashtra Board Class 10th is based on Kumarbharati textbook.

The syllabus of Maharashtra Board SSC English subject is designed to impart listening skills, speaking skills, reading skills, writing skills, vocabulary and Grammar knowledge in students.

Check below the complete syllabus of English subject for Maharashtra Board SSC level including evaluation scheme, weightage.

Evaluation Scheme of Maharashtra Board SSC English –

  • There is single paper of 80 marks for the English subject of Maharashtra Board SSC level
  • The remaining 20 (internal) marks are allotted to oral tests.
  • The syllabus weightage for Maharashtra Board SSC English Subject is given as under –

Section

Syllabus weightage

Reading Skills (Textual and Non-Textual)

40%

Grammar

15%

Writing Skills

25%

Oral Tests

20%

Maharashtra Board Class 10th English Syllabus –

English Courses Kumarbharati for Standard 10th

Topic

Detailed syllabus

Prose

About 64 pages of literary and non-literary (informative) text (excluding notes, illustrations, tasks, etc.)

Poetry

About 250 lines. Non-detailed study : A selection of literary texts (short stories, one act plays)

Grammar

Revision of grammar

Revision of grammatical items studied up to Class 8th

Different kinds of sentences

Simple, Compound, Complex

Different kinds of clauses

Principal, Co-ordinate, Sub-ordinate

The Tenses

a) Continuous - i) Present Perfect ii) Present Perfect iii) Past Perfect iv) Future with will/shall and ‘going to’

b) Continuous Sequence of Tenses

Articles

a, an, the(advanced level)

prepositions

different uses

Word Formation

Nouns/Adjectives/Verbs/Adverbs

Voice

Statements, questions, negatives, indirect object

Question formation

Tag questions  

Reported Speech

Statements, questions, commands, requests, exclamation

Punctuation

Usage

Non-finites

Infinitives, Gerunds, Participles

Modal Auxiliaries

Uses of ‘can’, ‘may’, ‘might’, etc

Collocation

Unreal conditions in the present/past Possible conditions in the future
Students who are preparing for Maharashtra SSC English board exam should stick to this prescribed syllabus.

Using the syllabus, students will be able to cover all the topics that are to be evaluated in the examination.

