Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus 2023 - Download class 10th English Syllabus Here

The Maharashtra Board SSC students can get complete syllabus for English subject for Class 10th which is based on Kumarbharati textbook and also check detailed topics with pattern and evaluation scheme.

Check below the complete syllabus of English subject for Maharashtra Board SSC level including evaluation scheme, weightage.

Evaluation Scheme of Maharashtra Board SSC English –

There is single paper of 80 marks for the English subject of Maharashtra Board SSC level

The remaining 20 (internal) marks are allotted to oral tests.

The syllabus weightage for Maharashtra Board SSC English Subject is given as under –

Section Syllabus weightage Reading Skills (Textual and Non-Textual) 40% Grammar 15% Writing Skills 25% Oral Tests 20%

Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus



Maharashtra Board Class 10th English Syllabus –

English Courses Kumarbharati for Standard 10th Topic Detailed syllabus Prose About 64 pages of literary and non-literary (informative) text (excluding notes, illustrations, tasks, etc.) Poetry About 250 lines. Non-detailed study : A selection of literary texts (short stories, one act plays) Grammar Revision of grammar Revision of grammatical items studied up to Class 8th Different kinds of sentences Simple, Compound, Complex Different kinds of clauses Principal, Co-ordinate, Sub-ordinate The Tenses a) Continuous - i) Present Perfect ii) Present Perfect iii) Past Perfect iv) Future with will/shall and ‘going to’ b) Continuous Sequence of Tenses Articles a, an, the(advanced level) prepositions different uses Word Formation Nouns/Adjectives/Verbs/Adverbs Voice Statements, questions, negatives, indirect object Question formation Tag questions Reported Speech Statements, questions, commands, requests, exclamation Punctuation Usage Non-finites Infinitives, Gerunds, Participles Modal Auxiliaries Uses of ‘can’, ‘may’, ‘might’, etc Collocation Unreal conditions in the present/past Possible conditions in the future

Students who are preparing for Maharashtra SSC English board exam should stick to this prescribed syllabus.

Using the syllabus, students will be able to cover all the topics that are to be evaluated in the examination.

