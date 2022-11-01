Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus 2023 - Download class 10th English Syllabus Here

Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus is available here for Class 10th. The English subject of Maharashtra Board SSC level is an option amongst the first language subjects.
The English subject of Maharashtra Board Class 10th is based on Kumarbharati textbook.
The syllabus of Maharashtra Board SSC English subject is designed to impart listening skills, speaking skills, reading skills, writing skills, vocabulary and Grammar knowledge in students.
Check below the complete syllabus of English subject for Maharashtra Board SSC level including evaluation scheme, weightage.
Evaluation Scheme of Maharashtra Board SSC English –
- There is single paper of 80 marks for the English subject of Maharashtra Board SSC level
- The remaining 20 (internal) marks are allotted to oral tests.
- The syllabus weightage for Maharashtra Board SSC English Subject is given as under –
|
Section
|
Syllabus weightage
|
Reading Skills (Textual and Non-Textual)
|
40%
|
Grammar
|
15%
|
Writing Skills
|
25%
|
Oral Tests
|
20%
Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus
Maharashtra Board Class 10th English Syllabus –
|
English Courses Kumarbharati for Standard 10th
|
Topic
|
Detailed syllabus
|
Prose
|
About 64 pages of literary and non-literary (informative) text (excluding notes, illustrations, tasks, etc.)
|
Poetry
|
About 250 lines. Non-detailed study : A selection of literary texts (short stories, one act plays)
|
Grammar
|
Revision of grammar
|
Revision of grammatical items studied up to Class 8th
|
Different kinds of sentences
|
Simple, Compound, Complex
|
Different kinds of clauses
|
Principal, Co-ordinate, Sub-ordinate
|
The Tenses
|
a) Continuous - i) Present Perfect ii) Present Perfect iii) Past Perfect iv) Future with will/shall and ‘going to’
b) Continuous Sequence of Tenses
|
Articles
|
a, an, the(advanced level)
|
prepositions
|
different uses
|
Word Formation
|
Nouns/Adjectives/Verbs/Adverbs
|
Voice
|
Statements, questions, negatives, indirect object
|
Question formation
|
Tag questions
|
Reported Speech
|
Statements, questions, commands, requests, exclamation
|
Punctuation
|
Usage
|
Non-finites
|
Infinitives, Gerunds, Participles
|
Modal Auxiliaries
|
Uses of ‘can’, ‘may’, ‘might’, etc
|
Collocation
|
Unreal conditions in the present/past Possible conditions in the future
|DOWNLOAD Maharashtra Board SSC English Syllabus 2023 for class 10th
Students who are preparing for Maharashtra SSC English board exam should stick to this prescribed syllabus.
Using the syllabus, students will be able to cover all the topics that are to be evaluated in the examination.
