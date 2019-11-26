Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus - Download Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF
The Maharashtra Board SSC students can get here Maharashtra SSC Mathematics Syllabus including detailed topics for each paper and latest evaluation scheme. Download PDF and prepare for 2023 board examination.
Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus is available here for students in Class 10th. The syllabus of Mathematics subject is provided here with the latest 2023 pattern. It includes evaluation scheme which will be implemented in the upcoming SSC Examinations 2022-23.
Evaluation Scheme for Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject:
There are two papers of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject i.e. Algebra and Geometry.
The theory paper of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics will carry 80 marks weightage and the practical/project/viva are allotted 20 marks.
The 80 marks of theory paper have been divided equally in two parts; 40 marks for Algebra and 40 marks for Geometry.
The questions in both papers of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject will be as under –
Type of Questions
Marks without options
Marks with options
One mark based questions
5
6
Two marks based questions
8
12
Three marks based questions
9
15
Four marks based questions
8
12
Five marks based questions
10
15
Total
40
60
Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus
Part A: Algebra Chapters
Detailed Topics
Chapter 1: Arithmetic Progression
Introduction to Sequence
Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) and Geometric Progression (G.P.)
General term of an A.P. and G.P.
Sum of the first 'n' terms of an A.P. and G.P.
Arithmetic Mean and Geometric Mean
Chapter 2: Quadratic Equations
Introduction to quadratic equations
Solutions of quadratic equations
Nature of roots based on discriminant
Relation between roots of the equation and coefficient of the terms in the equation Equations reducible to quadratic form
Chapter 3: Linear equations in two variables
System of linear equations in two variables
Algebraic methods of solving linear equations in two variables
Graphical representation of different possibilities of solutions/Inconsistency
Graphical method of solving a system of linear equations
Determinant of order two
Cramer's rule
Consistency of pair of linear equations
Chapter 4: Probability
Introduction to probability and related terms
Classical definition of probability
Types of events
Equally likely outcomes
Probability of an event
Properties of Probability
Addition theorem (without proof)
Chapter 5: Statistics
Brief revision of Tabulation of data, inclusive and exclusive type of tables
Mean, median and mode of grouped data
Histograms, frequency polygon, frequency curve, pie diagram
Ogives (Cumulative frequency graphs)
Applications of ogives in determination of median
Relation between measures of central tendency
Introduction to normal distribution
Properties of normal distribution
Part B: Geometry Chapters
Detailed Topics
Chapter 1: Similarity
Properties of ratios of areas of two triangles
Basic proportionality theorem
Introduction to similarity
Similar triangles
Areas of two similar triangles
Similarity in right angled triangles
Pythagoras theorem and its converse
30o-60o-90o theorem and 45 o-45 o90 o theorem
Application of Pythagoras theorem in acute and obtuse angle
Apollonius theorem
Chapter 2: Circle
Tangents and its properties
Theorem - Tangent at any point to the circle is perpendicular to the radius and its converse
Number of tangents from a point to a circle
Theorem- The length of two tangent segments drawn from a point outside the circle are equal
Touching circles
Introduction to an arc
Angle subtended by the arc to the centre and to the point on the circle
Cyclic quadrilateral
Tangent - Secant theorem
Chapter 3: Co-ordinate Geometry
Slope of a line
Intercepts made by a line
Standard forms of equation of a line
General equation of a line
Chapter 4: Geometric Constructions
Division of line segment in a given ratio
Basic geometric constructions Construction of tangent to the circle from the point on the circle and outside the circle
Construction of tangent without using centre
Construction of triangle If the base, angle apposite to it and either median altitude is given Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle
Chapter 5: Trigonometry
Angles in standard position
Trigonometric ratios in terms of coordinates of point
Trigonometric Identities (with proof)
Use of basic identities and their applications
Problems on height and distance
Chapter 6: Mensuration
Length of an arc
Area of the sector
Area of a Circular Segment
Euler's formula
Surface area and volume of cuboids Spheres, hemispheres, right circular cylinders cones, frustum of a cone
Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of circle, sector and segment of a circle
Problems on finding surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/ cones
Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another
“To not know math is a severe limitation to understanding the world.” — Richard P. Feynman
Maths is a course necessary for all students at least up to the secondary school level. Maths help students in their day to day lives.
SSC Mathematics in class 10th is designed in such a way that it helps those students who wish to further pursue Mathematics in higher seondary level and also build a healthy base of Maths for those who would not pursue it any further.
