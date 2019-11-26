Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus - Download Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF

The Maharashtra Board SSC students can get here Maharashtra SSC Mathematics Syllabus including detailed topics for each paper and latest evaluation scheme. Download PDF and prepare for 2023 board examination.

Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus
Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus

Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus is available here for students in Class 10th. The syllabus of Mathematics subject is provided here with the latest 2023 pattern. It includes evaluation scheme which will be implemented in the upcoming SSC Examinations 2022-23.

Evaluation Scheme for Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject:

  • There are two papers of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject i.e. Algebra and Geometry.
  • The theory paper of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics will carry 80 marks weightage and the practical/project/viva are allotted 20 marks.
  • The 80 marks of theory paper have been divided equally in two parts; 40 marks for Algebra and 40 marks for Geometry.  
  • The questions in both papers of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject will be as under –

Type of Questions

Marks without options

Marks with options

One mark based questions

5

6

Two marks based questions

8

12

Three marks based questions

9

15

Four marks based questions

8

12

Five marks based questions

10

15

Total

40

60

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus

Part A: Algebra Chapters

Detailed Topics

Chapter 1: Arithmetic Progression
  • Introduction to Sequence
  • Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) and Geometric Progression (G.P.)
  • General term of an A.P. and G.P.
  • Sum of the first 'n' terms of an A.P. and G.P.
  • Arithmetic Mean and Geometric Mean

Chapter 2: Quadratic Equations
  • Introduction to quadratic equations
  • Solutions of quadratic equations
  • Nature of roots based on discriminant
  • Relation between roots of the equation and coefficient of the terms in the equation Equations reducible to quadratic form

Chapter 3: Linear equations in two variables
  • System of linear equations in two variables
  • Algebraic methods of solving linear equations in two variables
  • Graphical representation of different possibilities of solutions/Inconsistency
  • Graphical method of solving a system of linear equations
  • Determinant of order two
  • Cramer's rule
  • Consistency of pair of linear equations

Chapter 4: Probability
  • Introduction to probability and related terms
  • Classical definition of probability
  • Types of events
  • Equally likely outcomes
  • Probability of an event
  • Properties of Probability
  • Addition theorem (without proof)

Chapter 5: Statistics
  • Brief revision of Tabulation of data, inclusive and exclusive type of tables
  • Mean, median and mode of grouped data
  • Histograms, frequency polygon, frequency curve, pie diagram
  • Ogives (Cumulative frequency graphs)
  • Applications of ogives in determination of median
  • Relation between measures of central tendency
  • Introduction to normal distribution
  • Properties of normal distribution

Part B: Geometry Chapters

Detailed Topics

Chapter 1: Similarity
  • Properties of ratios of areas of two triangles
  • Basic proportionality theorem
  • Introduction to similarity
  • Similar triangles
  • Areas of two similar triangles
  • Similarity in right angled triangles
  • Pythagoras theorem and its converse
  • 30o-60o-90o theorem and 45 o-45 o90 o theorem
  • Application of Pythagoras theorem in acute and obtuse angle
  • Apollonius theorem

Chapter 2: Circle
  • Tangents and its properties
  • Theorem - Tangent at any point to the circle is perpendicular to the radius and its converse
  • Number of tangents from a point to a circle
  • Theorem- The length of two tangent segments drawn from a point outside the circle are equal
  • Touching circles
  • Introduction to an arc
  • Angle subtended by the arc to the centre and to the point on the circle
  • Cyclic quadrilateral
  • Tangent - Secant theorem

Chapter 3: Co-ordinate Geometry
  • Slope of a line
  • Intercepts made by a line
  • Standard forms of equation of a line
  • General equation of a line

Chapter 4: Geometric Constructions
  • Division of line segment in a given ratio
  • Basic geometric constructions Construction of tangent to the circle from the point on the circle and outside the circle
  • Construction of tangent without using centre
  • Construction of triangle If the base, angle apposite to it and either median altitude is given Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle

Chapter 5: Trigonometry
  • Angles in standard position
  • Trigonometric ratios in terms of coordinates of point
  • Trigonometric Identities (with proof)
  • Use of basic identities and their applications
  • Problems on height and distance

Chapter 6: Mensuration
  • Length of an arc
  • Area of the sector
  • Area of a Circular Segment
  • Euler's formula
  • Surface area and volume of cuboids Spheres, hemispheres, right circular cylinders cones, frustum of a cone
  • Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of circle, sector and segment of a circle
  • Problems on finding surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/ cones
  • Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another

Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23

“To not know math is a severe limitation to understanding the world.” — Richard P. Feynman

Maths is a course necessary for all students at least up to the secondary school level. Maths help students in their day to day lives.

SSC Mathematics in class 10th is designed in such a way that it helps those students who wish to further pursue Mathematics in higher seondary level and also build a healthy base of Maths for those who would not pursue it any further.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more !

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play