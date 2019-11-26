Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus - Download Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF

The Maharashtra Board SSC students can get here Maharashtra SSC Mathematics Syllabus including detailed topics for each paper and latest evaluation scheme. Download PDF and prepare for 2023 board examination.

Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics Syllabus is available here for students in Class 10th. The syllabus of Mathematics subject is provided here with the latest 2023 pattern. It includes evaluation scheme which will be implemented in the upcoming SSC Examinations 2022-23.

Evaluation Scheme for Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject:

There are two papers of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject i.e. Algebra and Geometry.

The theory paper of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics will carry 80 marks weightage and the practical/project/viva are allotted 20 marks.

The 80 marks of theory paper have been divided equally in two parts; 40 marks for Algebra and 40 marks for Geometry.

The questions in both papers of Maharashtra Board SSC Mathematics subject will be as under –

Type of Questions Marks without options Marks with options One mark based questions 5 6 Two marks based questions 8 12 Three marks based questions 9 15 Four marks based questions 8 12 Five marks based questions 10 15 Total 40 60

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus

Part A: Algebra Chapters Detailed Topics Chapter 1: Arithmetic Progression Introduction to Sequence

Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) and Geometric Progression (G.P.)

General term of an A.P. and G.P.

Sum of the first 'n' terms of an A.P. and G.P.

Arithmetic Mean and Geometric Mean Chapter 2: Quadratic Equations Introduction to quadratic equations

Solutions of quadratic equations

Nature of roots based on discriminant

Relation between roots of the equation and coefficient of the terms in the equation Equations reducible to quadratic form Chapter 3: Linear equations in two variables System of linear equations in two variables

Algebraic methods of solving linear equations in two variables

Graphical representation of different possibilities of solutions/Inconsistency

Graphical method of solving a system of linear equations

Determinant of order two

Cramer's rule

Consistency of pair of linear equations Chapter 4: Probability Introduction to probability and related terms

Classical definition of probability

Types of events

Equally likely outcomes

Probability of an event

Properties of Probability

Addition theorem (without proof) Chapter 5: Statistics Brief revision of Tabulation of data, inclusive and exclusive type of tables

Mean, median and mode of grouped data

Histograms, frequency polygon, frequency curve, pie diagram

Ogives (Cumulative frequency graphs)

Applications of ogives in determination of median

Relation between measures of central tendency

Introduction to normal distribution

Properties of normal distribution

Part B: Geometry Chapters Detailed Topics Chapter 1: Similarity Properties of ratios of areas of two triangles

Basic proportionality theorem

Introduction to similarity

Similar triangles

Areas of two similar triangles

Similarity in right angled triangles

Pythagoras theorem and its converse

30o-60o-90o theorem and 45 o-45 o90 o theorem

Application of Pythagoras theorem in acute and obtuse angle

Apollonius theorem Chapter 2: Circle Tangents and its properties

Theorem - Tangent at any point to the circle is perpendicular to the radius and its converse

Number of tangents from a point to a circle

Theorem- The length of two tangent segments drawn from a point outside the circle are equal

Touching circles

Introduction to an arc

Angle subtended by the arc to the centre and to the point on the circle

Cyclic quadrilateral

Tangent - Secant theorem Chapter 3: Co-ordinate Geometry Slope of a line

Intercepts made by a line

Standard forms of equation of a line

General equation of a line Chapter 4: Geometric Constructions Division of line segment in a given ratio

Basic geometric constructions Construction of tangent to the circle from the point on the circle and outside the circle

Construction of tangent without using centre

Construction of triangle If the base, angle apposite to it and either median altitude is given Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle Chapter 5: Trigonometry Angles in standard position

Trigonometric ratios in terms of coordinates of point

Trigonometric Identities (with proof)

Use of basic identities and their applications

Problems on height and distance Chapter 6: Mensuration Length of an arc

Area of the sector

Area of a Circular Segment

Euler's formula

Surface area and volume of cuboids Spheres, hemispheres, right circular cylinders cones, frustum of a cone

Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of circle, sector and segment of a circle

Problems on finding surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/ cones

Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another

“To not know math is a severe limitation to understanding the world.” — Richard P. Feynman

Maths is a course necessary for all students at least up to the secondary school level. Maths help students in their day to day lives.

SSC Mathematics in class 10th is designed in such a way that it helps those students who wish to further pursue Mathematics in higher seondary level and also build a healthy base of Maths for those who would not pursue it any further.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more !