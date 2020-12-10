Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21: 139 Vacancies for JE, Technician and Other Posts, Apply Online from 14 Dec

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21:Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Technician and Others (Supervisory) posts for Operation and Maintenance (O & M) department of Pune Metro Rail Project on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at www.punemetrorail.org.

The online application for the aforesaid posts will continue from 14 December 2020 to 21 January 2021. The candidate is required to go through this article to know the entire vacancy notifications & its instructions carefully to make him/her familiar with the eligibility, age criteria, other conditions, norms of the desired posts and all related information, instructions of this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 14 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 21 January 2021

APPLICATION FEE to be paid between 14 December to 21 January 2021

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Station Controller/ Train Operator/Train Controller-S1 - 56 Posts

Section Engineer (Electrical)-S3 - 4 Posts

Section Engineer (IT)- S3 - 1 Post

Section Engineer (Electronics)- S3 - 5 Posts

Section Engineer (Mechanical)- S3- 1 Post

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-S1 - 8 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electronics) -S1 - 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) -S1 - 6 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) -S1 - 2 Posts

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Station Controller/ Train Operator/Train Controller-S1 - Three years Engineering diploma in Electrical/ Electronics /Mechanical/ branch from a Govt. recognized Board/ University/ Institute.

Section Engineer (Electrical)-S3 - Four years Engineering degree in Electrical Branch from a Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Section Engineer (IT)- S3 - Four years Engineering degree in IT/ Computer Engineering branch from a Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Section Engineer (Electronics)- S3 - Four years Engineering degree in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication branch from a Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Section Engineer (Mechanical)- S3- Four years Engineering degree in Mechanical branch from a Govt. recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-S1 - Three years Engineering diploma in Electrical branch from a Govt. recognized Board/ University/ Institute.

Junior Engineer (Electronics) -S1 - Three years Engineering diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication branch from a Govt. recognized Board/ University/ Institute.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) -S1 - Three years Engineering diploma in Mechanical branch from a Govt. recognized Board/ University/ Institute.

Junior Engineer (Civil) -S1 - Three years Engineering Diploma in Civil branch from a Govt. recognized Board/ University/ Institute.

Download Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online - to active on 14 Dec

Official Website

How to apply for Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply online from 14 December to 21 January 2021. No other means/mode of submission of application will be accepted. In order to avoid last-minute rush & inconvenience, the candidates are advised to apply sufficiently before the closing time & date of the online application process.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee