Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 Notification For 134 Apprentice Vacancies, Apply Online

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 is out for 134 Apprentice Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023: The Maharashtra Metro Rail has released the recruitment notification for 134 Apprentices on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 28. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - mahametro.org

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a merit list and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

Maha Metro Rail notification for the recruitment of 134 Apprenticeships has been released. The application process for the post started on October 28. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Maharashtra Metro Rail Posts Name Apprenticeship Total Vacancies 134 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 27, 2023 Application Start Date October 28, 2023 Application End Date November 28, 2023 Selection process Merit List Document Verification

Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 134 Apprentice Vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship?

Candidates can fill out the Maha Metro Rail application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The Application fee is Rs. 100 plus the processing fee of Rs. 50 is also given by the candidates.

Vacancies For Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship

A total of 134 Apprentice Vacancies were announced by Maha Metro Rail for Apprenticeship. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Total Electrician 45 Electronic Mechanic 32 Fitter 45 Lift & Escalator Mechanic 7 Fridge & Ac Mechanic 5 Total 134

What is the Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Age Limit:

The candidates should have completed 17 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of October 28, 2023.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship Selection Process

The Maha Metro Rail 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Merit List Document Verification

Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship Salary 2023

The Monthly stipend amount of Rs. 8050/- per month will be given to selected candidates. No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their arrangements during their training

Steps to Apply for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Apprenticeship

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://www.mahametro.org

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) at Nagpur, Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form and click on the apply online button

Step 4: Fill in the required details and pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference