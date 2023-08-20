Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023: Download at mahabhumi.gov.in

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Revenue Department will release the answer key of the exam for the post of Talathi. The answer key will be available on the official website of the department, mahabhumi.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for Maharashtra Talathi Exam can download the answer key and check the details of the answer key.

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023

The answer key is usually released within a week of the exam. The answer key will be available on the official website in PDF format.

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key Objection Details 2023

Once the answer key is released, candidates can download it and check their answers. If they have any objections to the answer key, they can submit their objections within a stipulated time period. The organization will then review the objections and make necessary changes to the answer key if required.

The final answer key will be released after the objection period is over. Candidates can use the final answer key to calculate their marks and estimate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Maharashtra Talathi exam is conducted in two phases. The first phase is a computer-based test (CBT) and the second phase is a skill test. The CBT will be held in two sessions, each of 2 hours in duration. The skill test will be held for shortlisted candidates and will consist of practical tests related to land revenue administration.

How to Download Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Maharashtra Talathi

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Download Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Take the print out of the answer key