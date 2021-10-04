Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021: 300 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online @mpscmanipur.gov.in, Link Here

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at mpscmanipur.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 11:23 IST
Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021
Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021: Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers in Manipur Health Service Grade 4 under Health Department, Government of Manipur. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode by submitting applications at the official website of Manipur Public Service Commission.i.e.empsconline.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 300 vacancies of Medical Officers. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The schedule for the exam will be notified later on. The candidates can go through the below details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021
  • Last date of online application submission: 20 October 2021

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officers - 300

Vacancy Break Up:

  • UR - 150 Posts
  • OBC - 38 Posts
  • OBC (MP) - 12 Posts
  • OBC (TBN) - 1 Post
  • SC - 6 Posts
  • ST - 93 Posts

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have completed a rotatory internship and holding a medical qualification in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule (Other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the third schedule should fulfil the condition as stipulated in subsection 3 of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix of Manipur Service (Revised Pay) 2019.

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through written test and interview.

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 3 hours duration for 200 MCQs. Each correct answer in MCQ will earn 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

Download Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for  Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before  20 October 2021. The candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before applying.

Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General/OBC - Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 250/-
  •  

FAQ

How to apply for Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 October 2021. The candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before applying.

What is the age limit required for MPSC Manipur Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 38 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the starting date of online application submission for MPSC Manipur Recruitment 2021?

The online applications have been started from 1 October towards.

What is the last date of online application submission for MPSC Manipur Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can submit online applications till 20 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Manipur MPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 300 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.
Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
Job Summary
NotificationManipur MPSC Recruitment 2021: 300 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online @mpscmanipur.gov.in, Link Here
Notification Date4 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission20 Oct, 2021
CityImphal
StateManipur
CountryIndia
Organization Manipur Public Service Commission
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.