MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: 127 Vacancies, Login, Eligibility & More

MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has released the recruitment notification for 127 faculty members (Assistant Professor/ Associate Professors/ Professors). MANIT faculty Recruitment 2023 notification for 127 posts has been announced on the official website - www.manit.ac.in

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the short notice released by MANIT for faculty Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the MANIT Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Recruitment Authority Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Posts Name Assistant Professor/Associate Professors/Professors Total Vacancies 127 Mode of Application Online Notification Release on July 4, 2023 Application Date July 4, 2023 Last Date August 3, 2023 Selection process Scrutiny of applications based on the credit point/Presentation/Interview

Please refer to the official notification to know about credit points.

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Important Dates Notification Release July 4, 2023 Online Application Begins July 4, 2023 Last Date August 3, 2023

Candidates can fill the MANIT faculty application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for faculty members in MANIT. For information on MANIT Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.manit.ac.in

The Application fee for the candidates belonging to UR/OBC is Rs 1200. No fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and women candidates.

MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis) 62 Assistant Professor Grade-I Associate Professor 44 Professor 21

MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023 Post Name Educational Qualification Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis) Ph.D. in the relevant area of specialization. Assistant Professor Grade-I Associate Professor Professor

The selection process will consist of scrutiny of applications based on the credit point score of the applicants. The shortlisted candidates will call for the presentation and interview.

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for different cities are given below for your reference.