MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: 127 Vacancies, Login, Eligibility & More

MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has released the recruitment notification for 127 faculty members (Assistant Professor/ Associate Professors/ Professors). MANIT faculty Recruitment 2023 notification for 127 posts has been announced on the official website - www.manit.ac.in
As per the MANIT Faculty Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023
Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the short notice released by MANIT for faculty Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the MANIT Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.
MANIT Assistant Professor 2023: Overview
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 127 vacancies for the post of faculty members(Assistant Professor/Associate Professors/Professors). The MANIT Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Overview
|
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT)
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Professor/Associate Professors/Professors
|
Total Vacancies
|
127
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Notification Release on
|
July 4, 2023
|
Application Date
|
July 4, 2023
|
Last Date
|
August 3, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Scrutiny of applications based on the credit point/Presentation/Interview
Please refer to the official notification to know about credit points.
MANIT MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of faculty members in MANIT 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 127 vacancies of faculty members announced under MANIT Notification 2023. Download the official notification of MANIT Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Notification
MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check the MANIT Bhopal Recruitment of Faculty 2023 important dates from the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Dates
|
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
July 4, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
July 4, 2023
|
Last Date
|
August 3, 2023
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Apply Online & Fees
Candidates can fill the MANIT faculty application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for faculty members in MANIT. For information on MANIT Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.manit.ac.in
The Application fee for the candidates belonging to UR/OBC is Rs 1200. No fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and women candidates.
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Vacancy Details
A total of 127 vacancies are available under MANIT Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for faculty members in MANIT is tabulated below
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Vacancy
|
MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023
|
Post Name
|
Number of Posts
|
Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis)
|
62
|
Assistant Professor Grade-I
|
Associate Professor
|
44
|
Professor
|
21
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Eligibility criteria.
Candidates can check below the highlights of MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.
MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Educational Qualification:
The required educational qualification is provided below.
|
MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis)
|
Ph.D. in the relevant area of specialization.
|
Assistant Professor Grade-I
|
Associate Professor
|
Professor
The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.
MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Selection Process
The selection process will consist of scrutiny of applications based on the credit point score of the applicants. The shortlisted candidates will call for the presentation and interview.
MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Salary
As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for different cities are given below for your reference.
|
MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023: Salary Structure
|
Post Name
|
Group and Level of Pay
|
Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis)
|
Group A, Level-10 (Entry pay ₹70,900/- ) (Pre-revised pay in PB-3, AGP Rs. 6000).
|
Assistant Professor Grade-I
|
Group A, Level-12 (Entry pay ₹1,01,500/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-3, AGP Rs. 8000).
|
Associate Professor
|
Group A, Level-13A2 (Entry Pay ₹1,39,600/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-4, AGP Rs. 9500).
|
Professor
|
Group A, Level-14A (Entry pay ₹1,59,100/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-4, AGP Rs. 10500).