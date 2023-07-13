MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: 127 Vacancies, Login, Eligibility & More

MANIT Faculty Jobs 2023: 127 Vacancies

MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Faculty Recruitment 2023 is out for 127 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, and other important details for MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023. 

MANIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has released the recruitment notification for 127 faculty members (Assistant Professor/ Associate Professors/ Professors). MANIT faculty Recruitment 2023 notification for 127 posts has been announced on the official website - www.manit.ac.in

As per the MANIT Faculty Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the short notice released by MANIT for faculty Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the MANIT Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website. 

Career Counseling

MANIT Assistant Professor 2023: Overview

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 127 vacancies for the post of faculty members(Assistant Professor/Associate Professors/Professors). The MANIT Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Overview

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023

Recruitment Authority

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT)

Posts Name

Assistant Professor/Associate Professors/Professors

Total Vacancies

127

Mode of Application

Online

Notification Release on

July 4, 2023

Application Date

July 4, 2023

Last Date

August 3, 2023

Selection process

Scrutiny of applications based on the credit point/Presentation/Interview

 

Please refer to the official notification to know about credit points.

MANIT MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of faculty members in MANIT 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 127 vacancies of faculty members announced under MANIT Notification 2023. Download the official notification of MANIT Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Notification

Download PDF

MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the MANIT Bhopal Recruitment of Faculty 2023 important dates from the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Dates

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Important Dates

Notification Release

July 4, 2023

Online Application Begins

July 4, 2023

Last Date

August 3, 2023

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the MANIT faculty application form from the official website. The link to apply for  the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for faculty members in MANIT. For information on MANIT Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.manit.ac.in

The Application fee for the candidates belonging to UR/OBC is Rs 1200. No fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and women candidates. 

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 127 vacancies are available under MANIT Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for faculty members in MANIT is tabulated below

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Vacancy

MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis)

62

Assistant Professor Grade-I

Associate Professor

44

Professor

21

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Eligibility criteria. 

Candidates can check below the highlights of MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023 Eligibility. 

MANIT Bhopal Recruitment Faculty 2023 Educational Qualification: 

The required educational qualification is provided below. 

MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis)

Ph.D. in the relevant area of specialization.

Assistant Professor Grade-I

Associate Professor

Professor

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of scrutiny of applications based on the credit point score of the applicants. The shortlisted candidates will call for the presentation and interview. 

MANIT Assistant Professor 2023 Salary

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for different cities are given below for your reference.

MANIT Faculty Recruitment 2023: Salary Structure

Post Name

Group and Level of Pay 

Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis)

Group A, Level-10 (Entry pay ₹70,900/- ) (Pre-revised pay in PB-3, AGP Rs. 6000).

Assistant Professor Grade-I

Group A, Level-12 (Entry pay ₹1,01,500/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-3, AGP Rs. 8000). 

Associate Professor

Group A, Level-13A2 (Entry Pay ₹1,39,600/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-4, AGP Rs. 9500). 

Professor

Group A, Level-14A (Entry pay ₹1,59,100/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-4, AGP Rs. 10500).

