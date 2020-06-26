MAT 2020 Exam Study Tips - Best books to Refer for MBA Entrance Exams

Management Aptitude Test (or MAT) 2020 is a national level MBA entrance test in which thousands of aspirants appear every year to seek admission in the MBA institutes. This year, the MBA entrance exams are being conducted from home for the aspirants due to the spread of COVID19 virus. Currently, aspirants are attempting the exam in IBT mode.

In this article, find out the best books to prepare for the MAT Exam and other important MBA entrance exams that are important this year. So here we recommend a list of 7 books to study for the MAT exam and ace the exam like a pro. Take a look at the list of all reference books for MAT exam and enrich your library with some more informative books.

1. Face To Face MAT With 19 Years (1997-2016)

This book by Arihant Publications is a collection of previous year papers that will help the MAT exam aspirants to prepare for their upcoming MAT exam attempt. A collection of previous year papers will help the MAT Exam aspirants to prepare for the exam cautiously. The aspirants become acquainted with the difficulty level of questions.

Keep this book in your collection of you is preparing for the MAT exam seriously and crack the September MAT with flying colours of success.

2. MAT (Management Aptitude Test) Entrance Exam Guide 2016 Edition

Another brilliant book by R.Gupta, it is a comprehensive guide about the MAT exam. It covers questions from all the sections. In this book, detailed explanatory answers have been provided for selected questions to enhance understanding of the candidates about important concepts.

3. Word Power Made Easy

All the MAT exam aspirants must consider ‘Word Power’ book as a master document to prepare for the Verbal Ability section. Norman Lewis has included the possible details in the book which will help the aspirants score well in the exam. MAT exam comprises of 3-4 reading comprehensions on an average. A thorough study of this book will help the aspirants score well in the exam.

4. Verbal Ability & Comprehension for MBA Exams

It is a well-accepted book to prepare for the verbal section of MAT exam. Published by Disha Publications, it is all you need if you are considering to crack the verbal ability section with a high score.

5. Study Package for Management Aptitude Test

If you are seriously considering preparing for MAT exam and a few days are left with you to appear in the exam then go for this book that has been written by Arun Sharma and published by Tata McGraw Hill.

This book covers several strategies on how to answer all the questions asked in MAT along with many shortcuts to save your time. After all, time management is the key to crack the MAT exam and will help you ace the exam with a high percentile.

6. A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by Dr.R.S.Aggarwal

It is another masterpiece for the MAT Exam aspirants to crack the logical reasoning section with ease. It is one of the most popular books in the genre of a logical reason to prepare for the competitive exam. The book comprises of various reasoning problems practicing these problems will surely improve your scores in this section.

The book also elucidates the solutions of the questions in detail and will benefit those who will pick this book for practicing logical reasoning questions.

7. MAT Score Accelerator

As the name suggests, this book which is published by Disha Publication provides an exact design of the exam pattern based on the latest updates. After reading this book MAT exam aspirants will get to experience the real exam and will also explore how to tackle the MAT question paper. The book is suitable for both the novice aspirants and the ones who have already appeared for the exam.

We are sure that a collection of these books will surely help you in your preparation of MAT exam. If you find more interesting and informative books to prepare for the MAT Exam, please share it with us in the comment section provided below.

To get the latest updates about the MAT Exam, subscribe with us and do not miss out on any important update.