MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Thermodynamics: Download Important Questions & Answers in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Thermodynamics: Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - 5, Thermodynamics which carries 9 marks’ weightage is one of the most important chapters of Chemistry. Students must be well-versed with the concepts and terminologies used in the chapter. They should practise a variety of questions to get better at the chapter and boost their confidence for the annual CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam. In this article, we have provided a set of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on all key concepts from the chapter. MCQs are the best and the quickest way of revising concepts and improving your problem-solving skills. Hence, students must attempt to solve all questions provided here. Therefore, these MCQs form an essential resource for the annual CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24 preparations. Read and download all questions and answers in PDF here.
Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Thermodynamics below:
1.A thermodynamic state function is a quantity
(a) used to determine heat changes
(b) whose value is independent of path
(c) used to determine pressure volume work
(d) whose value depends on temperature only
Answer: (b) whose value is independent of path
2.The enthalpies of elements in their standard states are taken as zero. The enthalpy of formation of a compound
(a) is always negative
(b) is always positive
(c) may be positive or negative
(d) is never negative
Answer: (c) may be positive or negative
3.The work done in case of isothermal free expansion is
(a) maximum
(b) minimum
(c) zero
(d) positive
Answer: (c) zero
4.The enthalpies of all elements in their standard states are equal to:
(a) unity
(b) zero
(c) < 0
(d) different for each element
Answer: (b) zero
5.Thermodynamics is not related to
(a) energy changes involved in a chemical reaction
(b) the extent to which a chemical reaction proceeds
(c) the rate at which a reaction proceeds
(d) the feasibility of a chemical reaction
Answer: (c) the rate at which a reaction proceeds
6.Enthalpy of sublimation of a substance is equal to
(a) enthalpy of fusion + enthalpy of vapourisation
(b) enthalpy of fusion
(c) enthalpy of vapourisation
(d) twice the enthalpy of vapourisation
Answer: (a) enthalpy of fusion + enthalpy of vapourisation
7.If the volume of gas is reduced to half of its original volume then the specific heat will be ______.
(a) reduce to half
(b) be doubled
(c) remain constant
(d) increase four times
Answer: (c) remain constant
8.Which of the following is not correct?
(a) ∆G is zero for a reversible reaction
(b) ∆G is positive for a spontaneous reaction
(c) ∆G is negative for a spontaneous reaction
(d) ∆G is positive for a non-spontaneous reaction
Answer: (b) ∆G is positive for a spontaneous reaction
9.The enthalpies of combustion of methane, graphite and dihydrogen at 298 K are, –890.3 kJ mol–1, –393.5 kJ mol–1, and –285.8 kJ mol–1 respectively. Enthalpy of formation of CH4(g) will be
(a) –74.8 kJ mol–1
(b) –52.27 kJ mol–1
(c) +74.8 kJ mol–1
(d) +52.26 kJ mol–1
Answer: (a) –74.8 kJ mol–1
10.Which of the following is an extensive property?
(a) Molar heat capacity
(b) Temperature
(c) Enthalpy
(d) All of these
Answer: (c) Enthalpy
