MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Thermodynamics: Download Important Questions & Answers in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Thermodynamics: Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - 5, Thermodynamics which carries 9 marks’ weightage is one of the most important chapters of Chemistry. Students must be well-versed with the concepts and terminologies used in the chapter. They should practise a variety of questions to get better at the chapter and boost their confidence for the annual CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam. In this article, we have provided a set of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on all key concepts from the chapter. MCQs are the best and the quickest way of revising concepts and improving your problem-solving skills. Hence, students must attempt to solve all questions provided here. Therefore, these MCQs form an essential resource for the annual CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24 preparations. Read and download all questions and answers in PDF here.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Thermodynamics below:

1.A thermodynamic state function is a quantity

(a) used to determine heat changes

(b) whose value is independent of path

(c) used to determine pressure volume work

(d) whose value depends on temperature only

Answer: (b) whose value is independent of path

2.The enthalpies of elements in their standard states are taken as zero. The enthalpy of formation of a compound

(a) is always negative

(b) is always positive

(c) may be positive or negative

(d) is never negative

Answer: (c) may be positive or negative

3.The work done in case of isothermal free expansion is

(a) maximum

(b) minimum

(c) zero

(d) positive

Answer: (c) zero

4.The enthalpies of all elements in their standard states are equal to:

(a) unity

(b) zero

(c) < 0

(d) different for each element

Answer: (b) zero

5.Thermodynamics is not related to

(a) energy changes involved in a chemical reaction

(b) the extent to which a chemical reaction proceeds

(c) the rate at which a reaction proceeds

(d) the feasibility of a chemical reaction

Answer: (c) the rate at which a reaction proceeds

6.Enthalpy of sublimation of a substance is equal to

(a) enthalpy of fusion + enthalpy of vapourisation

(b) enthalpy of fusion

(c) enthalpy of vapourisation

(d) twice the enthalpy of vapourisation

Answer: (a) enthalpy of fusion + enthalpy of vapourisation

7.If the volume of gas is reduced to half of its original volume then the specific heat will be ______.

(a) reduce to half

(b) be doubled

(c) remain constant

(d) increase four times

Answer: (c) remain constant

8.Which of the following is not correct?

(a) ∆G is zero for a reversible reaction

(b) ∆G is positive for a spontaneous reaction

(c) ∆G is negative for a spontaneous reaction

(d) ∆G is positive for a non-spontaneous reaction

Answer: (b) ∆G is positive for a spontaneous reaction

9.The enthalpies of combustion of methane, graphite and dihydrogen at 298 K are, –890.3 kJ mol–1, –393.5 kJ mol–1, and –285.8 kJ mol–1 respectively. Enthalpy of formation of CH4(g) will be

(a) –74.8 kJ mol–1 

(b) –52.27 kJ mol–1 

(c) +74.8 kJ mol–1

(d) +52.26 kJ mol–1

Answer: (a) –74.8 kJ mol–1

10.Which of the following is an extensive property?

(a) Molar heat capacity

(b) Temperature

(c) Enthalpy

(d) All of these

Answer: (c) Enthalpy

