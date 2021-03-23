MDL Additional Result 2021 Out for Apprentice (Group B) Post @mazagondock.in, Check DV Schedule

MDL Additional Result 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the Additional result/ Waiting List/ Schedule of Document Verification & Trade Allotment for Apprentice (Group B) on its official website. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited will conduct the Document Verification & Trade Allotment on 26 March 2021 for the qualified candidates.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Apprentice Post can check the Waiting List/ Schedule of Document Verification & Trade Allotment details available on the official website of Mazagon Dock official website-mazagondock.in.



The details of the Additional result/ Waiting List/ Schedule of Document Verification & Trade Allotment for the Apprentice (Group B) Post is available on the official website. Candidates qualified for the Document Verification round should note that they will have to bring their Call Letter / Admit Card while reporting for Document Verification as per schedule.

Candidates will have to bring the documents in Original & 1 set photocopy while reporting for Documents Verification as mentioned in the notification. Short listed Candidates are also instructed to bring their Call Letter (Admit Card), ID Proof & 5 Colour Photographs (passport size) along with them while coming for Document verification.

Candidates appeared in the Online Written Test for Group “B” – (Trade- ICTSM, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter) & Carpenter) can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

