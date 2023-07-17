MDL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 60 Non-Executives Posts, Check Application Process

MDL has invited online applications for the 60 Non-Executives Posts on its official website. Check MDL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MDL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released notification for the 60 Non-executives posts in the Employment News (15-21) July 2023. Eligible & interested candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.





MDL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 10, 2023

Closing date of application: July 31, 2023

MDL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Electrician-3

Fitter-6

Pipe Fitter-10

Rigger-4

Composite Welder-3

Structural Fabricator-14

Draughtsman-5

Carpenter-4

Electric Crane Operators-3

Machinist-1

Painter -5

Personal Assistant Cum Clerk-2



MDL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Electrician-Passed the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination in the trade of “Electrician”. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Fitter-Passed the “National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination” in the trade of “Fitter.” One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Pipe Fitter-Passed the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination in the trade of “Pipe Fitter”. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Rigger-Passed the “National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination” in the trade of“Rigger”. One year of shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



MDL Recruitment 2023: Emoluments

Skilled Grade-I (IDA-V): Pay Scale (Rs) 17000- 64360



MDL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01 Jul ’23)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 38 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



MDL Recruitment 2023 PDF





MDL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://mazagondock.in.

Step 2: Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive

Step 3: Now click on Non- Executive Tab.

Step 4: After that, register by filling up relevant details & click on “Submit” button..

Step 5: Now Click on the validation link sent on email and Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”

Step 6: Click on “Home” tab and ensure your application submission

status to be “Successfully Submitted”.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

