MDSU Result 2023: Download BA Part 1 Marks at mdsuexam.org

MDSU Result 2023: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University release the MDSU result for BA, Part 1 and BA (Hons) Part 1 today i.e. on 07 August 2023. The result is available on the website of the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) at https://mdsuexam.org/ or https://mdsuajmer.ac.in/. Students who appeared for the UG exam schedule can check and download MDSU Marks 2023
MDSU BA 1st Year Result Download Link
The direct link to download BA result is provided below. The candidates can check their results online by entering their roll number and mothers' name or by name and father's name. The results are also available in PDF format.
|
MDSU BA Part 1 Result 2023 Link
MDSU BA Hons Part 1 Result 2023 Link
MDSU Result by Name
Maharishi Dayanand University Result 2023 BA 1st Year Highlights
Students can check all the information about Maharishi Dayanand University BA Result 2023 from the table given below.
|
Result
|
MDSU Result 2023
|
Name of University
|
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University
|
Name of exam
|
BA Part 1 and BA Hons Part 1
|
Exam Date
|
BA Part 1 - 12 April
BA Part 1 - 05 April
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
MDSU Result 2023 Date
|
07 August 2023
|
Official Website
|
mdsuexam.org
Candidates who fail in any subject can apply for re-examination. The re-examination will be held in due course of time
How to check MDSU BA 1st Year Result 2023?
Students can check Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University Result 2023 by following the steps given below.
-
Go to the official website of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) - http://www.mdsuajmer.ac.in/ or any result-specific portal provided by the university.
-
Look for the "Students's Panel' section on the website's homepage.
-
In the result section, search for the BA result link or the specific result page for BA examinations.
-
Click on the link and enter the required details like your roll number, name, and any other necessary information.
-
After submitting the details, your BA result will be displayed on the screen.
-
Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.