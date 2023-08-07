MDSU Result 2023: Download BA Part 1 Marks at mdsuexam.org

MDSU Result 2023 announced BA Part 1 and BA Hons Part 1 Programmes. Candidates can check the marks updates and other important details below.

MDSU Result 2023: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University release the MDSU result for BA, Part 1 and BA (Hons) Part 1 today i.e. on 07 August 2023. The result is available on the website of the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) at https://mdsuexam.org/ or https://mdsuajmer.ac.in/. Students who appeared for the UG exam schedule can check and download MDSU Marks 2023

MDSU BA 1st Year Result Download Link

The direct link to download BA result is provided below. The candidates can check their results online by entering their roll number and mothers' name or by name and father's name. The results are also available in PDF format.

MDSU Result by Name

Maharishi Dayanand University Result 2023 BA 1st Year Highlights

Students can check all the information about Maharishi Dayanand University BA Result 2023 from the table given below.

Result MDSU Result 2023 Name of University Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University Name of exam BA Part 1 and BA Hons Part 1 Exam Date BA Part 1 - 12 April BA Part 1 - 05 April Result Mode Online MDSU Result 2023 Date 07 August 2023 Official Website mdsuexam.org

Candidates who fail in any subject can apply for re-examination. The re-examination will be held in due course of time

How to check MDSU BA 1st Year Result 2023?

Students can check Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University Result 2023 by following the steps given below.