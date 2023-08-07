MDSU Result 2023: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Result Download Link at mdsuexam.org

MDSU Result 2023: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has released results of BA, BSc, BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year on their official website. Download the PDF from the student login portal available at the official website mdsuexam.org. The examination authority declares the UG program results.

MDSU Result 2023: The examination authority of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has released Results for various programs. MDSU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at www.mdsuexam.org. The candidates can check their results by roll numbers or by name and father’s name. MDSU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam. 

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) is situated in Ajmer, Rajasthan and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has various teaching departments like history, political science and public administration, economics, botany, zoology, pure and applied chemistry, environmental studies, foods and nutrition, microbiology, computer applications, commerce and management studies, law, education, physical education, etc. For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.

MDSU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News

As per the latest update the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University(MDSU) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs BA, BCom, BSc 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year. 

Check here the direct link for MDSU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

To Check MDSU Result 2023

Direct Result Link

MDSU Result 2023: Steps to Check Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Result Online

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. 

How to Check MDSU Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the MDSU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit official website - mdsuexam.org

Step 2: Click on student panel

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the screen

Step 4: Select the type of Course from dropdown menu

Step 5: Select the Class for Result 

Step 6: Click on ‘Proceed for Result’

Step 7: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 8: Enter your details

Step 9: Verify and Submit all the information on the website

Step 10: Check MDSU Result displayed on the screen

Step 11: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference 

MDSU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise MDSU Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

Result Links

BA 1st Year

Click here

BSc 1st Year

Click here

BCom 1st Year

Click here

BA 2nd Year

Click here

BSc 2nd Year

Click here

BCom 2nd Year

Click here

BA 3rd Year

Click here

BSc 3rd Year

Click here

BCom 3rd Year

Click here

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University(MDSU), Ajmer Highlights

MDS, Ajmer Highlights

University Name

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer

Established

1987

MDSU Official Website

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is MDSU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, MDSU has released the results of BA, BCom, BSc 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year. The MDSU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my MDSU result 2023 for BCom 2nd year exam?

The MDSU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check MDSU results on this page.

Is MDSU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

