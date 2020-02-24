Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020- MBOSE Class 12th Time Table 2020

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 has been officially published by the Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE. The Meghalaya Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is mbose.in for all the streams. The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The students appearing for the MBOSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ Meghalaya HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 carefully from this page.
MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Meghalaya Class 12th Date Sheet 2020
The Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE has published the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for all the streams. The students appearing for the Meghalaya HSSLC Examination 2020/ Meghalaya Class 12th Examination 2020 can check the Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:
Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 / MBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020 for all the streams:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
Timings: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
2nd March 2020
Monday
|
English
|
3rd March 2020
Tuesday
|
MIL
Alternative English
Entrepreneurship (Vocational Stream)
|
4th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Sociology
Geology
|
5th March 2020
Thursday
|
Political Science
Computer Technique-IV
|
6th March 2020
Friday
|
Psychology
Physics
Accountancy
|
9th March 2020
Monday
|
History
Business studies
Biology
|
11th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Geography
Computer Technique-V
|
12th March 2020
Thursday
|
Economics
Chemistry
|
13th March 2020
Friday
|
Home Science
|
16th March 2020
Monday
|
Computer Science
Computer Applications
Informatics Practices
|
17th March 2020
Tuesday
|
Anthropology
Computer Technique-VI
|
18th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Education
|
19th March 2020
Thursday
|
Elective Languages
Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|
20th March 2020
Friday
|
Philosophy
|
23rd March 2020
Monday
|
Mathematics
|
24th March 2020
Tuesday
|
Music (Western)
Physical Education
|
25th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Statistics
The Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Meghalaya Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020. The MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned above in the tabular format is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is mbose.in. The students appearing for the MBOSE HSSLC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page.