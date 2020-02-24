Search

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020- MBOSE Class 12th Time Table 2020

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 has been officially published by the Meghalaya Board Of School Education. 

Feb 24, 2020 12:18 IST
MBOSE HSSLC Time Table 2020

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 has been officially published by the Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE. The Meghalaya Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is mbose.in for all the streams. The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The students appearing for the MBOSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ Meghalaya HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 carefully from this page. 

MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Meghalaya Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE has published the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for all the streams. The students appearing for the Meghalaya HSSLC Examination 2020/ Meghalaya Class 12th Examination 2020 can check the Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:

Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 / MBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020 for all the streams:

Dates

Subjects 

Timings: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

2nd March 2020

Monday

English

3rd March 2020

Tuesday

MIL

Alternative English

Entrepreneurship (Vocational Stream)

4th March 2020

Wednesday

Sociology

Geology

5th March 2020

Thursday

Political Science

Computer Technique-IV

6th March 2020

Friday

Psychology

Physics

Accountancy

9th March 2020

Monday

History

Business studies

Biology

 

11th March 2020

Wednesday

Geography

Computer Technique-V

12th March 2020

Thursday

Economics

Chemistry

13th March 2020

Friday

Home Science 

 

16th March 2020

Monday

Computer Science

Computer Applications

Informatics Practices

17th March 2020

Tuesday

Anthropology

Computer Technique-VI

18th March 2020

Wednesday

Education

19th March 2020

Thursday

Elective Languages

Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

20th March 2020

Friday

Philosophy

23rd March 2020

Monday

Mathematics

24th March 2020

Tuesday

Music (Western)

Physical Education

25th March 2020

Wednesday

Statistics

 

The Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Meghalaya Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020. The MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned above in the tabular format is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is mbose.in. The students appearing for the MBOSE HSSLC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page.

