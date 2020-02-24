Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020- MBOSE Class 12th Time Table 2020

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 has been officially published by the Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE. The Meghalaya Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is mbose.in for all the streams. The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The students appearing for the MBOSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ Meghalaya HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 carefully from this page.

MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Meghalaya Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The Meghalaya Board Of School Education or MBOSE has published the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for all the streams. The students appearing for the Meghalaya HSSLC Examination 2020/ Meghalaya Class 12th Examination 2020 can check the Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:

Meghalaya HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 / MBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020 for all the streams:

Dates Subjects Timings: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 2nd March 2020 Monday English 3rd March 2020 Tuesday MIL Alternative English Entrepreneurship (Vocational Stream) 4th March 2020 Wednesday Sociology Geology 5th March 2020 Thursday Political Science Computer Technique-IV 6th March 2020 Friday Psychology Physics Accountancy 9th March 2020 Monday History Business studies Biology 11th March 2020 Wednesday Geography Computer Technique-V 12th March 2020 Thursday Economics Chemistry 13th March 2020 Friday Home Science 16th March 2020 Monday Computer Science Computer Applications Informatics Practices 17th March 2020 Tuesday Anthropology Computer Technique-VI 18th March 2020 Wednesday Education 19th March 2020 Thursday Elective Languages Entrepreneurship (Commerce) 20th March 2020 Friday Philosophy 23rd March 2020 Monday Mathematics 24th March 2020 Tuesday Music (Western) Physical Education 25th March 2020 Wednesday Statistics

