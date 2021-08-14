MESCOM Recruitment 2021 for 200 Apprentice Posts, Download Notice @mescom.karnataka.gov.in

MESCOM Recruitment 2021: Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM), Karnataka has published a notification for the post of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice on mescom.karnataka.gov.in. Graduate and Diploma holders in engineering passed in the year 2009, 2020 and 2021) hailing from Karnataka State can apply for MESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 19 August to 05 September 2021.

MESCOM Apprentice Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2021 Last Date of enrolling in NATS Portal in order to apply at MESCOM - 05 September 2021 Last Date of submitting application at MESCOM - 09 September 2021 Result - 14 September 2021

MESCOM Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 200 Posts

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) - 125 Technician Apprentice (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) - 75

MESCOM Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) - A degree in Engineering or Technology Technician Apprentice (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) - A diploma in Engineering or Technology

Selection Process for MESCOM Apprentice

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to respective discipline.

How to Apply for MESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrollment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply:

Login Click Establishment Request Menu Click Find Establishment Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name Type “MESCOM ” and search Click apply Click apply again

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal:

Step 1:

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Complete the application form A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2 :