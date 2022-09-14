MHADA Result 2021-22: Download Selection List and Waiting List PDF

MHADA Result 2021-22 has been released by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority on mhada.gov.in. Candidates can download from here.

MHADA Result 2021-22: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai has released the selection list and waiting list for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant, Assistant Legal Advisor, Civil Engineer Assistant, Deputy Engineer (Civil), Estate Manager / Administrative Officer, Executive Engineer (Civil), Junior Architectural Assistant, Junior Clerk cum Typist on its website i.e.mhada.gov.in .

Junior Engineer (Civil), Senior Clerk, Steno-Typist, Surveyor and Tracer on its website mhada.gov.in.Candidates can download MHADA Selection List from this page.

MHADA Result Download Links:

How to Download MHADA Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the MHADA - mhada.gov.in Go to ‘Click here to view MHADA Recruitment 2021 - Selection & Waiting List’ Now, click on the post for which you have appeared Download MHADA Result PDF Check details of shortlisted candidates

MHADA has conducted the exam for Executive Engineer, Deputy Engineer, Assistant Legal Consultant and Assistant Engineer Posts on 31 January 2022, JE on 01 February 2022, for Shorthand writer, Surveyor Tracer, Architectural Engineering Assistant on 02 February 2022, Administrative Officer and Junior Architect Assistant on 03 February 2022 and for Assistant, Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk-Typist Posts on 07, 08 and 09 February 2022.

MHADA Result Notice