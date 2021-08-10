MHC Answer Key 2021 for Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker Out @mhc.tn.gov.in, Download Madras High Court PDF

MHC Answer Key 2021 for Office Assistant, Sanitary for the post of Office Assistant, Sanitary worker, etc. has been released on mhc.tn.gov.in. Download From Here

MHC Answer Key 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) has uploaded the written examination, held on 31 July and 01 August 2021, for the post of Office Assistant, Sanitary worker, etc., Candidates can who appeared in said exam can download Madras High Court Answer Key from the official website - mhc.tn.gov.in.

We have provided MHC Answer Key Links in this article. The candidates can also download MHC Office Assistant Answer Key below:

MHC Office Assistant Answer Key Download PDF

MHC Sanitary Worker Answer Key Download PDF

Any objection with regard to any of the proposed key answer should be sent by the candidates to the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court, Madras, by email (recruitment.mhc.@gov.in) within two days. In such communication, Registration Number, Name and Address of the candidates, Question Paper, and answer for such question, according to the candidate with supporting material for such claim, should be mentioned.

How to Download MHC Answer Key 2021