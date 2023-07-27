MHSRB Recruitment 2023 for 1520 MPHA Posts, Apply online

MHSRB Recruitment 2023:Medical Health Services Recruitment Board is hiring 1520 Multi-Purpose Health Assistants. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Eligibility, How to Apply and Other Details.

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2023: Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has published the latest recruitment notification for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (Female) under the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana. A total of 1520 vacancies have been announced by the board on mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates can apply online from 25 August to 19 September 2023. Those who are interested in MHSRB MPHA 2023 should hold a Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Female) Training Course. The candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, salary, eligibility, age limit and other details below:

MHSRB MPHA Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 August 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 19 September 2023

MHSRB MPHA Vacancy Details

Multi-Purpose Health Assistant - 1520

MHSRB MPHA Recruitment Salary:

The scale of pay is 31,040 – 92,050

MHSRB MPHA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Female) Training Course

Registered with Telangana State Nurses and Midwives Council

(OR)

Must have passed Intermediate Vocational Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Female) Training Course and have completed one-year clinical training in selected government hospitals in which they have been permitted to undergo clinical training (or) completed one year apprenticeship training in identified hospitals

Registered with Telangana Paramedical Board

MHSRB MPHA Age Limit:

18 to 44 years

How to Apply for MHSRB MPHA Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to official website of the Board i.e.-https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. Click on the application link Upload all required certificates (original certificates have to be produced for verification at the time of scrutiny before finalizing the selection list). Submit your form

Application Fee:

Online Application Fee: Each applicant must pay Rs. 500/- towards Online Application Fee. There is no fee exemption under this category.

Processing Fee: The applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards Processing Fee. However, the following categories of applicants are exempted from payment of the processing fee: