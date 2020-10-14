MICAT Mock Test 2021: The conducting body, MICA, will officially release the MICAT 2021 mock test. Candidates appearing seeking admission to 2-Year PGDM-C/PGDM programme can now practice for the exam by solving mock tests of MICAT 2021. Candidates must attempt to solve MICAT mock test 2021 as a part of their preparation strategy. Practising MICAT 2021 mock test will provide the candidates with an overview of the question paper pattern, question type, allocation of marks, etc. Moreover the mock tests of MICAT 2021 will also allow the candidates to get a clear picture of what the syllabus for the entrance exam entails. Candidates solving MICAT mock test 2021 can simulate exam day like condition to overcome the exam-day jitters and assess their preparation for the exam as well. Detailed information about MICAT 2021 mock test have been provided in the article below.

MICAT Mock Test 2021 - Importance

Candidates can review their preparation for the entrance exam by solving MICAT 2021 mock test.

The entrance test for PGDM-C/PGDM is conducted in the online mode, and solving MICAT mock test 2021 will allow candidates to become acquainted with the online interface and how to answer questions on it.

Practising mock test of MICAT will also provide the candidates with a good sense of time management as the test is to be solved in a time-bound manner so that they are prepared better for the exam day.

MICAT mock test 2021 will allow the candidates to know about the syllabus and the topics from which they can expect questions in the examination.

Moreover, a candidate can take up mock test for MICAT as many times as needed as there are no unique login credentials every time. The conducting provides default login credentials for MICAT mock tests.

MICAT2021 mock tests - How to Attempt

With thousand of candidates attempting the MICAT test this year, it is imperative that candidates refine their preparation by solving MICAT mock test 2021. To take up the mock test of MICAT 2021, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website for MICAT 2021

Click on the link for ‘MICAT Mock Test 2021’.

In the window that appears, click on Sign In

On the screen that appears, candidates will be provided with general instructions for MICAT mock test 2021.

Candidates will be required to go through the instructions of MICAT 2021 mock test, accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I am ready to begin’

The mock test of MICAT 2021 will comprise of a Demo followed by three overall parts - Psychometric, Descriptive and Aptitude (with 4 sections - Divergent & Convergent Thinking, Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, General Awareness).

Each part of the MICAT mock test, except for the sections in Aptitude, is time bound and candidates wil be required to proceed gradually.

Candidates will not be allowed to switch between the different parts and will be able to move on to the next part only after the assigned time limit is over.

In the Aptitude part, however, candidates can also go the next question or visit the previous question/switch between the various section as per their convenience.

At the end of the MICAT mock test, candidates can see the number of questions attempted/unattempted, marked for review etc.

The scores of MICAT 2021 mock test as per the exam marking pattern will be revealed at the end of the test.

MICAT 2021 - Preparation Tips

Before attempting the mock tests of MICAT 2021, candidates must make sure that they have prepared sufficiently to deal with the different type of questions they are likely to face. Here are some of the preparation tips for MICAT 2021 that the candidates can put to use.